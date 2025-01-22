Actor Han So-hee to embark on global meet and greet tour
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 13:26
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Actor Han So-hee will kick off her first-ever fan meet and greet world tour in June, her agency 9ato Entertainment said Wednesday.
Han’s tour will begin in Asia, followed by stops in cities in Europe and the United States.
“The upcoming fan meeting is set to take place in various cities, including Tokyo, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta, Paris, London, Berlin, Los Angeles and New York,” her agency said in a press release.
“We will do our best to prepare the tour as a way of giving back to the fans who have supported Han all this time.”
Han debuted in 2017 with SBS drama “Reunited Worlds.” She made her name known for appearing in JTBC hit series “The World of the Married” (2020). Since then, she has been actively working as an actor, featuring in works like “Nevertheless,” (2021), “My Name” (2021) and “Gyeongseong Creature” (2023-24).
She is currently working on crime film “Project Y,” alongside actor Jun Jong-seo.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)