 Actors Shin Hae-sun, Lee Jun-hyuk to star in upcoming Netflix mystery series
Actors Shin Hae-sun, Lee Jun-hyuk to star in upcoming Netflix mystery series

Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 17:09
Actors Shin Hae-sun, left, and Lee Jun-hyuk [NETFLIX]

Actors Shin Hae-sun and Lee Jun-hyuk are set to team up in Netflix’s upcoming mystery series, tentatively titled “The Art of Sarah,” the streaming platform announced Wednesday. 
 
The new series follows the story of Sarah Kim, a mysterious woman whose name is heard everywhere but ironically cannot be found anywhere, and a detective who chases her.
 

It will also mark a reunion between the two actors after eight years, following the first season of tvN’s “Stranger” (2017-20). 
 
The mystery series will be produced by Kim Jin-min, who was also behind “Extracurricular” (2020) and “My Name” (2021).
 
The exact date of when the series will be released has yet not been disclosed.  
 
Shin debuted in 2013 with KBS' drama “School 2013” (2013). Since then, she has been actively crossing between the silver and small screens in projects including films “Innocence” (2020), “Collectors” (2020), “Following” (2024) and TV series “Welcome to Samdal-ri” (2023-24) and “Dear Hyeri” (2024).  
 
Lee debuted in 2007 and featured in films “The Roundup: No Way Out” (2023) and “Firefighters” (2024). He also appeared in TV series like “Designated Survivor: 60 Days” (2019), “Vigilante” (2023) and “Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard” (2024).  
 
He is currently starring in SBS’ series “Love Scout,” alongside actor Han Ji-min.  
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
