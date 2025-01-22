Production company SLL releases 2025 slate filled with streaming content, TV dramas
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 19:46
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Drama powerhouse SLL has revealed its 2025 lineup, featuring everything from a gripping office drama and a romantic period tale to a high-stakes story from the world of counterfeiting — along with Netflix's first-ever Korean animation.
This year, the production company, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, aims to deliver a rich viewing experience to audiences in Korea and abroad with its upcoming content, it said in a press release.
SLL released a range of content last year, from dramas and films to variety shows — including TV series “The Atypical Family” (2024), the second season of “Hellbound” (2021-24), ongoing JTBC drama “The Tale of Lady Ok” (2024-), film “Officer Black Belt” (2024) and cooking survival show “Culinary Class Wars” (2024).
Starting next month, it is set to release “The Scandal of Chun Hwa” on streaming platform Tving. The period drama stars Go A-ra and Chang Ryul and follows the story of a princess who, after failing in her first love, embarks on a journey to search for her husband.
An SLL-produced JTBC drama titled “The Art of Negotiation,” starring actor Lee Je-hoon, Kim Dae-myeung and Sung Dong-il, will be released on March 8. The series will showcase the intense psychological battle surrounding corporate mergers and acquisitions, according to the production company.
Four new works are also slated to be released on TV and on global streaming platforms during the first half of this year. The exact dates of release have not yet been disclosed.
TV series “Heavenly Ever After” will be aired on JTBC and will feature veteran actor Kim Hye-ja and Son Suk-ku. The two actors will act as a married couple in the series, which follows a person who died and reunites with their loved one in heaven.
Another JTBC drama that is set to be released in the first half of this year is “Good Boy.” The upcoming drama stars actors Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun. The detective series will follow former Olympic medalists turned police officers and their struggle to uphold justice.
Two of SLL’s productions will be released on streaming platforms Disney+ and Netflix, respectively.
Drama “Knock-off” will be released on Disney+, starring actors Kim Soo-hyun and Cho Bo-ah. The series delves into the world of counterfeiting, following a man whose life was shattered during the 1997 Asian financial crisis and his rise to the top of the counterfeiting market.
Netflix's first-ever Korean animated film “Lost in Starlight” will also be produced by SLL. The animation is set in 2050 and tells the long-distance love story between a scientist and a musician. The characters’ voices were acted by actors Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung.
“The year 2025 will be a pivotal year for SLL to grow and further expand its global influence," the production company said in a press release.
"We will strengthen our strategic partnerships to flexibly adapt to market change and strive to achieve success in the global market through a stable supply chain and expanding our investments."
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)