 Trump’s UN ambassador nominee calls for strong, morally clear U.S. leadership against global security threats
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Trump’s UN ambassador nominee calls for strong, morally clear U.S. leadership against global security threats

Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 10:47
Rep. Elise Stefanik, President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Washington. [AP]

Rep. Elise Stefanik, President Donald Trump's nominee to be the United Nations Ambassador, testifies during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing for her pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Washington. [AP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to the UN underscored the need Tuesday for America to "lead with strength and moral clarity" to address security challenges from North Korea, China, Russia, Iran and others.
 
Elise Stefanik made the remarks during a confirmation hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, highlighting her commitment to carry out Trump's America First foreign policy.
 

Related Article

 
"If confirmed, I will work to ensure that our mission to the United Nations serves the interests of the American people and represents President Trump's America First peace through strong foreign policy," she said in her opening remarks.
 
"As the world faces crisis after crisis, with hostages including Americans still held in Hamas' captivity, to national security challenges ranging from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, it has never been more critical for the United States to lead with strength and moral clarity," she added.
 
Responding to a question of which countries she considers the U.S.' "best allies" in the UN system, she mentioned Britain, Israel, Japan, Australia and France while South Korea was not on her list.
 
Noting that the U.S. is the largest contributor to the UN, Stefanik stressed that America's tax dollars "should not be complicit" in propping up entities that are counter to American interests as she touched on the issue of UN reform.
 
"We must invest in programs that strengthen our national security and deliver results. To increase the efficacy of UN programs, we must drive reform," she said.

Yonhap
tags Korea Elise Stefanik UN

More in Diplomacy

Trump’s UN ambassador nominee calls for strong, morally clear U.S. leadership against global security threats

Marco Rubio vows to prioritize U.S. security and values as he takes helm at State Department

Trump's 'nuclear power' comments cloud U.S. stance on North Korea's status

PPP interim leader concerned over Trump calling North 'nuclear power,' meets top U.S. envoy

Donald Trump returns to the White House, vowing a new era of 'America First'

Related Stories

World gathers in Busan for potentially historic plastic pollution talks

North Korea's 'grave' human rights issues highlighted in UN resolution for 20th year

New head of UN human rights office in Seoul begins official activities

Global plastic treaty talks stall as fifth round ends without agreement

UN rapporteur supports murdered official's family
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)