Trump’s UN ambassador nominee calls for strong, morally clear U.S. leadership against global security threats

U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to the UN underscored the need Tuesday for America to "lead with strength and moral clarity" to address security challenges from North Korea, China, Russia, Iran and others.Elise Stefanik made the remarks during a confirmation hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, highlighting her commitment to carry out Trump's America First foreign policy."If confirmed, I will work to ensure that our mission to the United Nations serves the interests of the American people and represents President Trump's America First peace through strong foreign policy," she said in her opening remarks."As the world faces crisis after crisis, with hostages including Americans still held in Hamas' captivity, to national security challenges ranging from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, it has never been more critical for the United States to lead with strength and moral clarity," she added.Responding to a question of which countries she considers the U.S.' "best allies" in the UN system, she mentioned Britain, Israel, Japan, Australia and France while South Korea was not on her list.Noting that the U.S. is the largest contributor to the UN, Stefanik stressed that America's tax dollars "should not be complicit" in propping up entities that are counter to American interests as she touched on the issue of UN reform."We must invest in programs that strengthen our national security and deliver results. To increase the efficacy of UN programs, we must drive reform," she said.Yonhap