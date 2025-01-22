Busan sets ambitious goal to attract 18,000 international students in 2025
The city of Busan has announced plans to provide career support for international students and promote the city to prospective students, with a target of having 18,000 international students by the end of this year.
The plan, announced Wednesday, outlines the city's midterm goals as part of a broader initiative to attract 30,000 international students by 2028.
Busan aims to increase its international student population by 38 percent this year, compared to 2024's 13,000, reaching 18,000 students by December. Of these, the city plans for at least 15 percent to be in science and engineering fields, up from 12 percent last year. Additionally, the city seeks to increase the percentage of students transitioning to work or job-seeker visas after graduation to 27 percent, up from 22 percent in 2024.
To support these goals, Busan will establish a career and entrepreneurship consultation service for international students at the Busan Global City Foundation, hiring additional consultants. The city will also offer job fairs, internships and career development lectures through the foundation.
The Busan Global City Foundation, which became the city's official Korean language center last year, will expand its Korean language classes and offer more cultural activities for international students in 2025. Additionally, university admissions fairs will be held to attract prospective students to Busan universities.
In line with its recruitment strategy, Busan and local universities are organizing a study abroad fair in Japan around April and May. Further fairs are planned in China, Mongolia and other Central Asian countries in September. The city also plans to select 40 international students to join a supporters’ program, which will create content and promote studying in Busan.
Although not a priority for this year, building a dormitory for international students in Busan is a long-term objective.
“This year, we will create a one-stop international student support system to help students settle down in Busan and find jobs,” said Kim Gui-ok, head of the city's Youth & Industrial-Academic Support Bureau. “We will work closely with local universities to ensure they provide region-specific support, moving us closer to our goal of 30,000 international students by 2028."
