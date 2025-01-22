DP chief welcomes Trump's desire to restart dialogue with North as PPP urges nuclear armament
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 16:16 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 16:42
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said he "welcomes" U.S. President Donald Trump’s expressed willingness to resume North Korea-U.S. dialogue on Wednesday.
“We hope President Trump’s intent eases tensions on the Korean Peninsula and leads to denuclearization, inter-Korean exchanges and peace,” Rep. Lee said during a supreme council meeting at the National Assembly.
Trump, shortly after his inauguration on Monday, referred to North Korea as a “nuclear power," adding, “[North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and I] got along. I think he will be happy to see I’m coming back” — referencing his summits with Kim from 2018 to 2019 during the liberal Moon Jae-in administration.
Trump's return to office also brought about renewed calls in Seoul for South Korea's own nuclear armament.
“What should we do if the United States reengages in a dangerous ‘nuclear deal’ with Kim Jong-un?" Rep. Na Kyung-won from the conservative People Power Party (PPP) wrote in her Facebook post on Wednesday. "Now that [the United States] seems to be recognizing North Korea as a de facto nuclear power, our choice is clear: we must also possess nuclear weapons to maintain the balance of power.”
Rep. Na, who is part of the PPP’s delegation to Trump’s inauguration to the States, described her proposal as a “peaceful nuclear armament,” emphasizing it is not an aggressive move but a strategic one to alter North Korea’s calculations and bring them to the negotiating table for denuclearization.
“Responding to nuclear threats with nuclear deterrence is the way to protect peace,” Rep. Na wrote. She emphasized the need to persuade the United States that South Korea’s nuclear armament would be a “win-win strategy” for both nations and for global peace.
PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se expressed "strong regret" on Trump’s reference to North Korea as a "nuclear power."
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Kwon said an assessment is necessary "whether this reflects the official U.S. position or was merely an offhand comment," noting that Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, made the same statement during his confirmation hearing. However, Kwon added it is too early to conclude whether such remarks by Trump and Hegseth signal a policy shift by the administration.
Following the council meeting, the DP leader met with acting U.S. Ambassador Joseph Yun at the National Assembly, where he emphasized the importance of "strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance" and "reinforcing shared responsibilities as members of the free democratic bloc."
Rep. Lee thanked Yun for U.S. support for South Korean democracy during its political crises following President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law and subsequent impeachment.
“With the new U.S. administration launching fresh foreign policies, I hope South Korea can align its efforts to promote global peace, stability in Northeast Asia and the advancement of South Korea-U.S. relations," Rep. Lee added.
The DP has continued highlighting the South Korea-U.S. alliance at the center of its agenda following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump for his second term.
The party said Tuesday it would introduce a National Assembly resolution on "supporting the South Korea-U.S. alliance" co-authored by Rep. Lee and some 80 other lawmakers.
The resolution reaffirms the alliance as the foundation of South Korea’s democratization, economic growth, peace on the Korean Peninsula and regional security in Northeast Asia, and pledges bipartisan support in the National Assembly for strengthening the alliance and continued cooperation to achieve peace.
The PPP criticized the DP's foreign policy stance as an attempt by Rep. Lee, considered a frontrunner for a potential early presidential election, to distance himself from criticisms of his pro-China image.
“Lee previously denounced the United States as an 'occupation force' while bowing to China and saying ‘xiexie,’" said Rep. Na Kyung-won in a separate Facebook post.
Rep. Na argued that the DP’s resolution was a rushed attempt to address past criticism.
“The DP’s elastic security policy and pro-North, pro-China stance endanger our national security," she said. "The DP must not use foreign policy and security as political tools.”
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)