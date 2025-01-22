Seoul mayor urges constitutional reform to prevent future bouts of political turmoil
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 16:21
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Wednesday underscored the need for constitutional amendments to address leadership risks amid political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law imposition.
Speaking at a New Year’s press conference at City Hall in central Seoul, Oh regarded constitutional reform as “the fundamental solution” to the ongoing political confusion.
“The excessive parliamentary overreach by the opposition party, based on its majority, could have been avoided if the Cabinet had the authority to dissolve the National Assembly and if the parliament had the power to pass a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet,” Oh said, adding that such checks and balances could have ultimately prevented the “extreme response” of declaring martial law.
Oh also stressed the need for decentralizing power by transferring some central government authority to regional areas, which he argued would lay the groundwork for a “quantum leap” in the country’s economy. To further discuss the matter, the mayor said he plans to host a forum on constitutional reform within the first half of the year.
With Yoon currently suspended from office and undergoing an impeachment trial over last month’s short-lived declaration of martial law, Oh, a political heavyweight affiliated with the conservative People Power Party (PPP), said it was “premature” to discuss his potential candidacy in the next presidential election. However, he admitted to being in “deep contemplation” about the possibility.
Oh’s term as Seoul mayor ends in June next year.
“I believe the experience I have gained as a four-term Seoul mayor, along with the trial and error I have endured, is a form of public capital rather than personal capability,” Oh said. “And this public capital holds significant potential.”
During the conference, Oh criticized the liberal Democratic Party (DP), led by Rep. Lee Jae-myung, for deepening the nation’s political instability.
“With the president’s impeachment motion passed, the opposition party should have supported Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in managing state affairs effectively,” Oh said. “Instead, by impeaching Han and suspending his duties, the DP has shown that it prioritizes political power over working for the people.”
Oh further denounced that the country’s diplomatic ties could be “at risk” if Lee assumed power, noting how the DP viewed efforts to restore relations with the United States and Japan as grounds for the president's impeachment.
Expressing his vision for the country, Oh called for “normal leadership” to unify the country, emphasizing the importance of “normalizing abnormalities.”
On the PPP’s recent rise in approval ratings, Oh cautioned that gains stemming from the opposition’s mistakes are “unsustainable” and could ultimately harm his party.
Regarding city governance, Oh detailed several changes and upcoming transportation projects planned for this year.
A subway fare increase, postponed last year at the central government’s request for price stability, is expected in the next few months.
The fare is set to rise by 150 won ($0.1), potentially by March, following consultations with local governments in Gyeonggi and Incheon. The city government had initially planned a total fare increase of 300 won, implemented in two phases of 150 won each. The first phase raised the fare to 1,400 won in October 2023.
Oh also highlighted the much-anticipated Hangang Bus project as a key initiative for this year. The water buses, which can carry up to 199 passengers, are scheduled for a pilot launch along the Han River in February, with full operations beginning in May.
