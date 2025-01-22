1.3 million people in Korea expected to travel overseas during Lunar New Year
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 13:54 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 14:08
Over 1.3 million people in Korea are expected to travel overseas during the upcoming extended Lunar New Year holiday period, with most departures occurring on Saturday, according to industry data.
A total of 1,340,295 individuals are forecast to travel abroad between Jan. 24 and Feb. 2, according to data from Incheon International Airport and Korea Airports Corporation submitted to the office of Rep. Yeom Tae-young.
Of those, 1.05 million will depart through Incheon International Airport, while the remaining 293,649 are expected to use international airports in Gimpo, Gimhae, Jeju, Cheongju and Daegu.
Gimhae International Airport and Gimpo International Airport are projected to handle 158,000 and 53,000 travelers, respectively.
The government designated Jan. 27 as a temporary public holiday, extending the Lunar New Year break to six days, to boost private consumption and encourage domestic tourism. With the inclusion of Jan. 27 and an additional day off on Jan. 31, the upcoming holiday period could span up to 10 days, including two weekends.
The average daily number of departing travelers during the 10-day holiday is projected at 134,000, representing a 13.8 percent increase from the same period last year.
Saturday is expected to see the highest number of travelers, with 153,000 departing, while Jan. 29 will have the lowest number at 115,000.
To accommodate the surge in flight demand, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has increased total flights by 7 percent to 19,351, with the total number of seats rising 5.8 percent to 4.22 million.
Asiana Airlines will operate nine additional charter flights between Incheon and destinations such as Kota Kinabalu, Nha Trang and Siem Reap.
Eastar Jet will add 16 flights from Incheon to Da Nang, 24 flights from Incheon to Taipei, and four new flights each connecting Jeju and Cheongju with Taipei.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)