56 arrested for storming of courthouse and other mayhem
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 17:55
Police arrested 56 individuals on Wednesday on charges connected mainly to Sunday's storming of the Seoul Western District Court to protest the issuance of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Seoul Western District Court judges Hong Da-seon and Kang Young-ki issued arrest warrants for 56 out of 58 suspects, citing concerns over potential flight risks. Hong issued warrants for 29 individuals, while Kang approved warrants for 27.
The court issued an arrest warrant for Yoon early Sunday, which prompted protesters at the scene to riot, smashing windows and breaking into the court building and the warrant judge's office.
The charges include 39 individuals accused of conducting acts of violence, 12 for special obstruction of public duty, one for damaging public property, one for attempting to damage public property, one for special assault, one for trespassing into a building and one for obstructing public duties.
Kang dismissed the arrest warrants for two individuals accused of en masse trespassing, saying there was no risk of flight or evidence tampering.
While Hong and Kang are not designated warrant judges, the court said that non-warrant judges conducted the review to avoid potential conflicts of interest, as the charges involved the invasion of the warrant judge’s office.
Police had previously detained 90 individuals in connection with disturbances at the Seoul Western District Court on Sunday and the Constitutional Court on Saturday. Among them, 66 were referred for arrest warrants, including 46 who vandalized property after storming the court early Sunday.
The prosecution sought arrest warrants for 63 of these individuals. All but two accused of trespassing into the court and three charged with obstructing official duties will be investigated in detention.
Police are expanding their investigation and have additionally booked two individuals who voluntarily turned themselves in, admitting to illegal entry into the Seoul Western District Court.
A man in his 40s was apprehended Monday for allegedly breaking down the door of a judge’s office on the court’s seventh floor during the riot. An arrest warrant for him has been requested.
Online speculation suggested that the man is an evangelist of Sarang Jeil Church, led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon. However, the church clarified that the individual “does not hold an official position or receive compensation” from the church.
Police said Wednesday they have also apprehended three individuals who posted online threats, including the murder of a judge, and have launched investigations into 55 related cases.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency says it arrested an individual who made online threats of heinous crimes against a Seoul Central District Court judge who dismissed Yoon’s request for a detention warrant review.
The agency also apprehended the author of an online post saying it would be "a good idea" to block the entrances of the National Assembly and attack liberal Democratic Party lawmakers with a weapon.
The author of a comment that called on people to go to the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and the National Election Committee and "wreak havoc" was arrested by the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency.
"Posting texts or videos threatening heinous crimes targeting institutions such as the Constitutional Court, other courts, the National Assembly and the police, as well as unspecified individuals, constitutes a serious crime,” said the National Office of Investigation (NOI).
“We are mobilizing all investigative resources, centering on the Cyber Crime Investigation Unit, to promptly trace and apprehend the posters,” said the NOI, adding that strict legal measures will be taken.
An assembly of judges from courts nationwide issued a statement on Wednesday.
"Attacking the courts collectively and violently over judicial rulings constitutes an infringement on the judiciary's function and a fundamental violation of the constitutional order, which can never be tolerated," said the statement. "Judges across the country will remain steadfast in delivering fair trials despite any threats, fulfilling their responsibilities as mandated by the Constitution and the law.”
“We ask for the public's interest and cooperation in protecting the judiciary's functions and judicial independence."
This statement was approved during an emergency meeting held on Wednesday. Out of 124 judge representatives, 81 participated in the vote, with 48 voting in favor and 33 opposing the motion.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
