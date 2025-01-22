Court reduces damages in Jang Won-young defamation case
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 19:35
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
K-pop star Jang Won-young on Wednesday secured a partial victory in the appeal case involving YouTuber Sojang over a defamation lawsuit.
The Seoul Central District Court's appellate division ruled that the YouTuber, surnamed Park, pay Jang 50 million won ($34,890) in damages. The first trial had ordered Park to pay 100 million won.
In October 2023, Jang filed a civil suit against Park, and a court sided with Jang and ordered the YouTuber to compensate the singer 100 million won in damages.
The YouTuber, only identified by her surname, has spread multiple false rumors regarding Jang, including claims that another girl group member had sued her and that she'd been in a love affair with a male celebrity. The channel no longer exists.
Jang's agency, Starship Entertainment, has filed a separate civil lawsuit against Park, with the first trial currently underway.
Park has also been indicted for spreading unsubstantiated rumors about Korean celebrities and has been sentenced to two years in prison with a three-year probation in the first trial earlier this month.
From October 2021 to June 2023, Park posted 23 videos of rumors regarding seven celebrities and influencers, including singers Jang Won-young and Kang Daniel, for which she was later sued for defamation.
Last year, Park was also ordered to pay 30 million won for the defamation of Kang, which she also appealed. BTS members V and Jungkook have also filed lawsuits demanding 90 million won in damages.
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)