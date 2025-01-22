Ex-Korea Airports Corporation chief found dead at home

A former head of the state-run Korea Airports Corporation, who was in office during the renovation of the localizer at Muan International Airport, was found dead at his home, police said Tuesday.Police said they are investigating the cause of death of Son Chang-wan, who led the company from 2018 to 2022, while noting that there were "no indications of intrusion or foul play."It was not immediately known whether Son had left a note."It has not been confirmed whether the deceased had been under investigation by authorities, including the police," a police official said.In December last year, a Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft crashed at Muan International Airport killing 179 people after skidding without its landing gear open.The localizer, installed on a concrete structure, has been blamed for worsening the severity of the casualties. Muan airport underwent a renovation of its localizer in 2020.Yonhap