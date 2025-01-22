 Blacklist of students who returned to SNU medical school classes circulated online
Blacklist of students who returned to SNU medical school classes circulated online

Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 15:25 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 17:06
A person walks by a window at a medical school in Seoul last month. [YONHAP]

The full names and personal details of medical students at Seoul National University (SNU) who returned to campus circulated online as the 2025 academic year began, the JoongAng Ilbo reported on Tuesday. 
  
The blacklist suggests that the medical community continues to stigmatize members who oppose its ongoing walkouts. 
 
On Monday, some 40 third-year and 30 fourth-year students at SNU College of Medicine attended classes, about a quarter of each cohort's total.
 

The blacklist was reportedly uploaded to an online community used exclusively by doctors and medical students called Medistaff. The post was followed by negative comments expressing frustration toward the returnees.
 
The online community has been subjected to a police investigation as it became a platform where lists of working junior doctors and medical students continuing their studies were uploaded from last year.
 
According to the report, SNU medical students were insulted by medical students from other universities who joined a KakaoTalk chat room used by SNU students. This prompted some SNU students to seek help from their faculty, and the chat room in question has now been closed.
 
The SNU students’ move might encourage medical students at other universities — which typically begin classes later — to return to their studies.
 
A dean from a medical school in the greater Seoul area said that the school is preparing to survey students to determine how many intend to return.
 
"Bullying and hunting down students discourage the small number who have voluntarily continued their studies," an anonymous SNU medical professor said.
 
Police have been investigating an operator of the Medistaff community on charges of abetting online defamation since last year. A police official said any users whose posts contain illegal information can face investigation.
 

BY CHAE HYE-SEON, LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]


