Police crack down on online threats against institutions, apprehend 3 people
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 15:46
Police said Wednesday they have apprehended three individuals who posted online threats, including the murder of a judge, and have launched investigations into 55 related cases.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency says it arrested an individual who made online threats of heinous crimes against a Seoul Central District Court judge who dismissed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s request for a detention warrant review.
The agency also apprehended the author of an online post saying it would be "a good idea" to block the entrances of the National Assembly and attack liberal Democratic Party lawmakers with a weapon.
The author of a comment that called on people to go to the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and the National Election Committee and "wreak havoc" was arrested by the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency.
"Posting texts or videos threatening heinous crimes targeting institutions such as the Constitutional Court, other courts, the National Assembly and the police, as well as unspecified individuals, constitutes a serious crime,” said the National Office of Investigation (NOI).
“We are mobilizing all investigative resources, centering on the Cyber Crime Investigation Unit, to promptly trace and apprehend the posters,” said the NOI, adding that strict legal measures will be taken.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
