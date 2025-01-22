 Police crack down on online threats against institutions, apprehend 3 people
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police crack down on online threats against institutions, apprehend 3 people

Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 15:46
National Office of Investigation (NOI) [NEWS1]

National Office of Investigation (NOI) [NEWS1]

 
Police said Wednesday they have apprehended three individuals who posted online threats, including the murder of a judge, and have launched investigations into 55 related cases. 
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency says it arrested an individual who made online threats of heinous crimes against a Seoul Central District Court judge who dismissed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s request for a detention warrant review.  
 

Related Article

The agency also apprehended the author of an online post saying it would be "a good idea" to block the entrances of the National Assembly and attack liberal Democratic Party lawmakers with a weapon.  
 
The author of a comment that called on people to go to the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and the National Election Committee and "wreak havoc" was arrested by the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency. 
 
"Posting texts or videos threatening heinous crimes targeting institutions such as the Constitutional Court, other courts, the National Assembly and the police, as well as unspecified individuals, constitutes a serious crime,” said the National Office of Investigation (NOI).  
 
“We are mobilizing all investigative resources, centering on the Cyber Crime Investigation Unit, to promptly trace and apprehend the posters,” said the NOI, adding that strict legal measures will be taken.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags National Office of Investigations Yoon Suk Yeol Martial law Death threats

More in Social Affairs

Singer Lee Seung-hwan files lawsuit against Gumi city and mayor for canceled concert

Seoul mayor urges constitutional reform to prevent future bouts of political turmoil

Police crack down on online threats against institutions, apprehend 3 people

Blacklist of students who returned to SNU medical school classes circulated online

1.3 million people in Korea expected to travel overseas during Lunar New Year

Related Stories

President Yoon to be summoned for questioning in martial law investigation

Presidential aides tender resignations after martial law fiasco, Yoon cancels public schedule

Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)