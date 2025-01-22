Riot police deployed 24/7 at courts after violent protests
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 13:20
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Wednesday that riot police would be stationed at the Constitutional Court and other courthouses around the clock.
This decision follows an attack on the Seoul Western District Court by enraged protesters, who destroyed parts of the building after an arrest warrant was issued for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol early Sunday morning.
During a ministerial meeting at the Seoul government complex, Choi said that the government would ensure the protection of Constitutional Court justices and judges handling major cases by providing personal security services to maintain the rule of law.
The new security measure is intended to prevent further attacks on the judiciary.
Choi said that the government “will thoroughly protect state agencies by deploying sufficient police personnel and equipment in the event of illegal trespassing and violent behavior.”
He also made it clear that authorities would take firm action against those who assault police officers or damage property, adding that rallies would be managed in a way that prioritizes human rights and public safety.
The acting president stressed that “establishing secure social order and public safety is the government's most significant and nonnegotiable duty.” He also noted that efforts would be made to protect vulnerable social groups, including children and older adults, while working to eliminate crimes that threaten public welfare, ensuring the safety of the Korean people.
