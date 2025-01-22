 Singer Lee Seung-hwan files lawsuit against Gumi city and mayor for canceled concert
Singer Lee Seung-hwan files lawsuit against Gumi city and mayor for canceled concert

Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 16:39 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 16:46
Singer Lee Seung-hwan's lawyer holds documents related to the lawsuit against the Gumi mayor for canceling Lee's concert in December, at Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

Singer Lee Seung-hwan on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Gumi city and its mayor for canceling his concert, alleging that he was discriminated against for his political views. 
 
The plaintiffs include Lee, his agency Dream Factory and 100 ticket holders. The lawsuit seeks 100 million won ($68,500) in damages for Lee and his agency, as well as 500,000 won per ticket holder. 
 
The 59-year-old singer was slated to hold his 35th anniversary concert at the Gumi Culture and Arts Center in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, on Dec. 25, which his agency booked the venue with Gumi city as per its protocol. The city, however, unilaterally withdrew venue rental from Lee just two days before the event, citing "safety concerns" regarding a potential clash between concertgoers and conservative protesters. 
 
Singer Lee Seung-hwan [DREAM FACTORY]

Lee, at the time, was a target of outrage from far-right groups who were angry that the singer had staged a free concert at the pro-impeachment rally for President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 13. Subsequently, the right-wing protesters held rallies near Gumi City Hall, calling for the concert's cancellation. 
 
The city then wanted Lee to sign a pledge vowing not to "engage in political agitation or make statements that could cause misunderstanding" during the concert. Lee refused. 
 
Lee's lawyer, Lim Jae-sung of Hammaroo Law Firm, called the city's demand for a pledge and the cancellation of the venue booking "illegal."  
 
"Lee Seung-hwan is a victim of both of these illegal acts and has suffered serious mental anguish. Dream Factory Club suffered pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages to its social reputation due to being deprived of the opportunity to produce the show. The 100 patrons of the show also suffered mental anguish due to being deprived of the opportunity to enjoy the concert," he told the press at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul. 
 
Right-wing protesters rally against Lee Seung-hwan's concert in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, on Dec. 19 after the singer showed support for the conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. [NEWS1]

Lee's legal counsel specifically named Gumi Mayor Kim Jang-ho as a defendant because his party believes the mayor's "intentional and grossly negligent acts" played a "decisive" role in the concert cancellation. 
 
Lim added that his legal team plans to consult the Gumi Police Department for the actual number of right-wing protesters in the city at the time to determine if their size did indeed exceed what the city's administrative powers could have handled. It would also check if any safety measures had been considered in case the concert had taken place as scheduled. 
 
Lee is a veteran singer-songwriter and producer, debuting in 1989 with the pop ballad "Empty Heart." He forays into rock as well through albums like "Serious Day" (2002).
 
Singer Lee Seung-hwan in a photo taken in 1993 [JOONGANG ILBO]

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
Lee Seung-hwan

