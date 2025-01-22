Transport Ministry to remove concrete localizer mounds from all airports following Jeju Air disaster
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 18:09 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 19:02
- SEO JI-EUN
The Transport Ministry announced Wednesday that it would remove concrete mounds blamed for worsening the severity of last month's Jeju Air disaster from all airports across Korea.
Localizers, which are the structures housing the antennas that guide landings at its airports, and their supporting structures will be replaced with breakable materials to enhance safety. Additionally, runway safety zones at several airports will be extended to meet international standards.
A Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft departing from Bangkok, Thailand, crashed at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Dec. 29, killing 179 of the 181 passengers and crew after the plane struck the concrete mound of a localizer during an emergency landing without landing gear.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport conducted a special inspection of 15 airports nationwide between Jan. 2 and Tuesday and found that seven airports, including in Muan, Jeju and Gimhae, require improvements to their localizer facilities.
The ministry said it will either relocate the bases of these facilities underground or replace them with lightweight steel structures.
At Jeju International Airport, a very busy facility, a detailed analysis will begin immediately to assess the need for structural improvements and implement a tailored improvement plan.
Runway end safety zones at seven airports, including Muan and Yeosu, fell short of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) recommended length of 240 meters (787 feet).
To address such issues, the ministry will expand the safety zones where possible, and for airports with limited land space, Engineered Material Arresting Systems (EMAS) will be introduced to enhance braking efficiency during emergencies.
The safety measures will also apply to new airports slated to open, such as the Gadeokdo Airport in Busan, Saemangeum Airport in North Jeolla and the second Jeju Airport. Airports like Incheon, Gimpo, Daegu, Cheongju, Yangyang and Gunsan already meet ICAO standards for localizer placement and runway safety zones, according to the inspection results.
"We will also announce a bird strike prevention plan next month and develop a comprehensive aviation safety innovation plan by April,” Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Park Sang-woo said.
Former head of the state-run Korea Airports Corporation Son Chang-wan, who was in office during the renovation of the localizer at Muan International Airport, was found dead at his home, police said Tuesday.
Police said they are investigating the cause of death of Son, who led the company from 2018 to 2022, while noting that there were "no indications of intrusion or foul play."
