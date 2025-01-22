Yoon Suk Yeol: Unchanged and unyielding

"I am not loyal to any individual."This statement, which catapulted Yoon Suk Yeol into the national spotlight in 2013 during a parliamentary audit, became synonymous with his reputation as an independent prosecutor who prioritized the rule of law over personal allegiance. It was this declaration, made amid allegations of political interference in investigations during the Park Geun-hye administration, that earned him the distinguished label of a "prosecutor who withstood government pressure."When Cho Young-gon, then-chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, removed Yoon, then-head of a special investigation team, from the investigation into the alleged interference by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) during a presidential election, lawmakers from the Democratic Party (DP) publicly accused Cho of "attempting to obstruct the investigation" and demanded Yoon’s immediate reinstatement. This led to Cho taking responsibility and stepping down in what became a notable act of defiance.While the political landscape became embroiled in a contentious battle between ruling and opposition parties, much of the public refrained from scrutinizing the conflicting claims. Instead, they began to perceive Yoon vaguely yet positively as a "resilient prosecutor" who had withstood political pressure. In hindsight, however, that moment may well have been the beginning of a greater tragedy.The DP played a decisive role in shaping the narrative. A thorough review of the minutes from the 2013 parliamentary audit of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office and Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office — conducted three days after Yoon was removed from the investigation into the NIS’s election interference — reveals a different story. Contrary to allegations of external pressure or obstruction from the prosecutorial leadership, the records indicate that Yoon bypassed standard reporting and approval procedures, disregarded relevant laws and pursued the investigation in an unilaterally high-handed manner, stirring unnecessary controversy. Nevertheless, the DP championed Yoon’s case, framing the situation as an instance of undue interference, and successfully portrayed the Park Geun-hye administration as an immoral regime.In reality, Yoon submitted a request for an arrest warrant for an NIS official to the court and obtained its approval without informing Cho. The following morning, he executed the arrest warrant and a search-and-seizure warrant without the chief prosecutor's knowledge. Additionally, he unilaterally altered the indictment of the former NIS director without prior consultation. Furthermore, he violated the NIS Act, which mandates prior notification before the arrest of NIS personnel. In response, Cho removed Yoon from the investigation, citing procedural flaws. Importantly, this was not a termination of the investigation itself.Despite this, Yoon offered explanations to justify his disregard for legal procedures. He stated that he "determined that it was impossible to proceed with the case under [Cho's] oversight." But instead of formally raising objections if he believed there were issues with the investigative leadership, Yoon argued, "If the directive itself is unlawful, do you mean I should raise objections, have them rejected and then simply comply?" He continued, "If you follow all the so-called procedures, it takes too long, and you can't investigate effectively. There's no need for preliminary inquiries — arrest first, and you can verify everything during the investigation."It was a textbook example of a selective and outcome-driven investigation, underpinned by a dangerous notion that achieving investigative goals justified bypassing legal procedures. Yet, DP lawmakers defended Yoon’s actions. They downplayed the procedural breaches, calling them "minor procedural issues," according to Park Jie-won, and argued that "defying unlawful orders is a prosecutor's duty," according to Seo Young-kyo.After Park Geun-hye’s impeachment and Moon Jae-in’s election, Yoon’s career soared. In a surprising move, Moon appointed him as chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office in 2017 and later as prosecutor general in 2019. DP lawmakers celebrated Yoon’s rise, with Park Jie-won remarking, “Yoon Suk Yeol’s principled stance sparked the candlelight revolution that brought Moon Jae-in to power.”It is ironic that the very individual who undermined the legitimacy of a conservative government has now become a president representing a conservative party. Equally paradoxical is how the procedural irregularities that once shielded Yoon are now coming back to haunt him. When President Yoon was arrested, he reportedly lamented, "The law has collapsed," criticizing the procedures of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO). This raises a poignant question: Does he have the moral standing to make such a claim?