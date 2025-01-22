Yoon's court appearance: A historic moment offering little solace

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation for alleged leadership in an attempted rebellion, appeared on Wednesday at the Constitutional Court for the third hearing in his impeachment trial. This marked the first time in Korea’s constitutional history that a sitting president, as the respondent in an impeachment case, personally addressed the court. Yet, Yoon’s remarks and demeanor offered little solace to a nation seeking genuine accountability and reflection.



As the justices entered and proceedings began, Yoon expressed contrition, stating, “I am deeply sorry that my impeachment has caused such trouble for the court.” However, what the people truly yearned to hear was not procedural regret but a sincere apology and introspection for the events that precipitated the current crisis. Instead, Yoon and his legal representatives doubled down on justifications for the declaration of martial law, deflecting responsibility with a mix of rationalizations and denials.



The hearing centered on the contentious martial law proclamation and its authorship. Yoon’s team argued that the proclamation was a mere “formality” and not intended for enforcement. Yet, the detailed provisions of the decree suggest otherwise. The proclamation included unprecedented measures, such as prohibiting the National Assembly’s activities and punishing striking medical interns — elements not even seen during Korea’s military regimes. These aspects challenge the claim that the proclamation was merely procedural.



Yoon’s lawyers sought to shift blame to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, asserting that Yoon had amended the initial draft by removing provisions like a nighttime curfew. However, by acknowledging Yoon’s review of other parts of the proclamation, they tacitly admitted his involvement in its broader framework.



Claims that there was no intent to enforce the proclamation also fell flat under scrutiny. During the hearing, the National Assembly’s impeachment prosecutors presented CCTV footage from the Dec. 3 martial law event. The footage revealed armed military personnel entering the National Assembly building and clashing with aides, as well as soldiers breaching the National Election Commission’s premises. Such actions have no legal basis under martial law, raising serious concerns about their intent.



When confronted with this evidence, Yoon downplayed the events, stating, “The soldiers entered the building but left voluntarily when met with resistance from staff.” This response, suggesting that no harm occurred, ignores the fundamental issue: the military’s unauthorized intrusion into key democratic institutions.



Yoon has previously declared that he would not evade legal or political accountability. Yet his actions during the impeachment trial and related investigations have painted a different picture. The situation escalated further when supporters identifying as his base stormed the Seoul Western District Court, causing chaos and damaging public confidence in the rule of law.



It is time for Yoon to back his words with actions. He must refrain from rhetoric that incites his supporters, issue a heartfelt apology to the people and cooperate fully with judicial procedures. This is not merely a matter of personal integrity — it is a minimum obligation to the citizens who once entrusted him with the presidency.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.



