Today's fortune: Jan. 22, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ChallengingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1936: Avoid cold winds; take care of your health.1948: Reflect on the saying, "Being childless can be a blessing."1960: It may feel hard to trust anyone.1972: Avoid unnecessary confrontations and keep your distance.1984: Don’t engage in direct conflict; find a workaround.1996: If you can’t avoid it, try to enjoy it.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: CompassionateLucky direction: East1937: Speak less but lend your support generously.1949: Offer action rather than words of encouragement.1961: Differentiate between advice and nagging.1973: Consider situations from others’ perspectives.1985: Starting correctly sets the tone for success.1997: Don’t let the fear of failure hold you back.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: South1938: Focus more on yourself than others.1950: Money earns respect; handle it wisely.1962: Verify the directions even if you think you know the way.1974: Prioritize existing tasks over starting new ones.1986: Avoid creating unnecessary conflict.1998: Keep your abilities hidden rather than flaunting them.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: East1939: Embrace the wisdom age brings.1951: Today, you’re the center of attention.1963: Luck may bring steady progress.1975: Opportunities for growth in authority or scope may arise.1987: Tasks or roles may align perfectly today.1999: Teamwork and collaboration can thrive.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: South1940: Stay optimistic in your approach to life.1952: Focus on positivity rather than dissatisfaction.1964: Having work to do is a privilege.1976: Stay alert and assess situations carefully.1988: Sharpen your analysis of work-related matters.2000: Take time to reflect and analyze yourself objectively.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1941: Focus on enjoying what you have rather than accumulating things.1953: Balanced spending brings life’s lubricants.1965: Financial prospects seem favorable.1977: Stay calm even when financial concerns arise.1989: Gains may outweigh losses.2001: Doing something is always better than doing nothing.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1942: Praise or acts of kindness may come your way.1954: You might receive gifts or make enjoyable purchases.1966: Balance principle with practicality.1978: Progress may gain momentum and align smoothly.1990: Positive news or valuable information may arise.2002: Hope and possibilities for your future may brighten.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: UneasyLucky direction: North1943: Pay attention to signals your body sends you.1955: Reflect on life’s fleeting and impermanent nature.1967: Double-check and proceed cautiously.1979: Acknowledge you don’t know everything.1991: Remember, appearances can be deceiving.2003: Don’t be easily swayed by advertising or trends.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: PassionateLucky direction: East1944: Every day is an opportunity to live fully.1956: Age is just a number; keep your spirit youthful.1968: Life is long; start something meaningful now.1980: Take advantage of the workload with ambition.1992: Complete tasks rather than delaying them.2004: Courage and determination are your allies today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1945: A small, unexpected joy might brighten your day.1957: Appreciate the good things in life.1969: Achieving your goals may bring immense satisfaction.1981: Showcase your abilities and improve your image.1993: All roads may lead to success.2005: Financial luck may be on your side.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: LovingLucky direction: South1946: You may encounter someone or something that pleases you.1958: Cherish your own over others.1970: Remember, your partner is your greatest ally.1982: Regardless if you like it, approach decisions cautiously.1994: Pursue both love and work with equal passion.2006: You may connect deeply with someone.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: Southwest1935: Eat healthily and consider incorporating supplements.1947: Stay active rather than remaining idle.1959: Avoid unnecessary social engagements.1971: Walk frequently and stay physically active.1983: A slower pace might serve you better.1995: In today’s competitive world, looks matter too.2007: Don’t skip meals; maintain proper nutrition.