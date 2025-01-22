Busan KCC Egis conclude disappointing EASL debut with loss to New Taipei Kings
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 14:39 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 14:41
The Busan KCC Egis concluded their first East Asia Super League (EASL) campaign at the bottom of Group B following a 104-87 loss to the New Taipei Kings on Tuesday.
The 2024 KBL champions ended the 2024/25 tournament with just one win, a 72-68 victory over Meralco Bolts at Busan’s Sajik Gymnasium.
The New Taipei Kings took control early, leading 28-21 in the first quarter and extending their advantage to 58-44 by halftime. The Egis attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, but the Kings’ consistent lead held firm, finishing the third quarter 82-67 and securing the 104-87 win.
Despite losing star point guard Jeremy Lin to injury early in the game, the New Taipei Kings’ tight defense and quick offense forced 17 turnovers and 14 steals.
Egis’ Cody LaLanne was a standout performer, scoring a game-high 31 points, but his efforts couldn’t secure a second EASL win for his team.
After starting with three losses, the Egis beat the Meralco Bolts on Dec. 15, but two more losses sealed their 1-5 fate.
Despite entering the tournament as early favorites, the Busan side could not find their rhythm against their Group B rivals.
Since the EASL’s inception in 2023, two KBL teams have reached the final four every year. In 2023, Anyang Jung Kwan Red Roosters were crowned inaugural champions, while the Seoul SK Knights finished as runners-up. The Knights maintained their runner-up status in 2023/24, with the Roosters placing third.
Had a KBL team reached the final this year, it would have marked the third consecutive time a Korean team made the EASL final. However, both Egis and Suwon KT Sonicboom have failed to progress past the group stages.
