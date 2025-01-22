Red Star Belgrade crash out of Champions League contention after 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven
Published: 22 Jan. 2025, 15:38 Updated: 22 Jan. 2025, 17:00
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Red Star Belgrade’s hopes of advancing to the 2024-25 Champions League knockout stage ended on Tuesday after a 3-2 loss at home to PSV Eindhoven in their penultimate league stage match.
The Serbian side, now ranked 31st in the 36-team league stage, is mathematically out of contention to finish in 24th place or higher. Only teams ranked ninth to 24th advance to the playoff round, which determines eight clubs joining the round of 16.
Red Star fullback Seol Yeong-woo played 71 minutes in Tuesday’s game, playing his part in a second-half fightback which fell just short.
PSV dominated the first half, with Luuk de Jong scoring in the 17th and 23rd minutes, and Ryan Flamingo adding a third in the 43rd minute to give the visitors a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.
The momentum shifted slightly after Flamingo was sent off in the 50th minute for a challenge on Nemanja Radonjic, leaving PSV with 10 men. Red Star capitalized on the defensive instability, with Cherif Ndiaye scoring in the 71st minute and Nasser Djiga adding another in the 77th minute. However, the much-needed equalizer never arrived.
Tuesday’s loss marked Red Star’s sixth defeat in the league stage. Their lone victory came on Nov. 27, 2024, when they beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1.
For Seol, this Champions League campaign was his first, following his move to Red Star from K League 1 champions Ulsan HD last summer. The 23-year-old fullback featured in all five of Red Star’s prior league stage matches, playing the full 90 minutes and recording two assists, including one against Barcelona on Nov. 6, 2024.
Red Star will wrap up their Champions League season with their final league stage match against Young Boys on Jan. 30.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)