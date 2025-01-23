Seafood buyers eligible for refunds through Jan. 27

Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung inspects the supply, demand and prices of seafood products during a tour of Mokpo Eastern Market on Jan. 23.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced Jan. 22 that it would refund those who buy seafood at traditional markets by up to 20 percent of their purchases via Onnuri gift certificates worth up to 20,000 won ($13.90) per person between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27 in honor of the Lunar New Year.Customers can bring receipts, smartphones or ID cards to market refund booths in order to verify their purchases and receive gift certificates during the event.