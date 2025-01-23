Seoul providing discount carrots following 80 percent price surge

Shoppers browse produce at a traditional market in Seoul on Jan. 23.The city announced the same day that it would supply carrots at a 50 percent discount in order to mitigate the impact of rising produce prices ahead of the Lunar New Year. The price of carrots had risen to 6,090 won ($4.23) per kilogram (2.2 pounds) as of Jan. 20, an 80 percent year-over-year surge, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.