Seoul providing discount carrots following 80 percent price surge
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 17:59
Shoppers browse produce at a traditional market in Seoul on Jan. 23.
The city announced the same day that it would supply carrots at a 50 percent discount in order to mitigate the impact of rising produce prices ahead of the Lunar New Year. The price of carrots had risen to 6,090 won ($4.23) per kilogram (2.2 pounds) as of Jan. 20, an 80 percent year-over-year surge, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.
