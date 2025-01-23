 Seoul providing discount carrots following 80 percent price surge
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Seoul providing discount carrots following 80 percent price surge

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 17:59
 
Shoppers browse produce at a traditional market in Seoul on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

Shoppers browse produce at a traditional market in Seoul on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

 
Shoppers browse produce at a traditional market in Seoul on Jan. 23.
 
The city announced the same day that it would supply carrots at a 50 percent discount in order to mitigate the impact of rising produce prices ahead of the Lunar New Year. The price of carrots had risen to 6,090 won ($4.23) per kilogram (2.2 pounds) as of Jan. 20, an 80 percent year-over-year surge, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.
tags Korea Agro-fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Seoul Metropolitan Government

More in Economy

Seafood buyers eligible for refunds through Jan. 27

Seoul providing discount carrots following 80 percent price surge

Korea's GDP grows 2 percent, missing expectation, on martial law turmoil

Fertility rate set for first rebound in 9 years in 2024

Korea's economy grows 0.1% in Q4, annual growth misses expectations

Related Stories

Seoul subway fares to increase by 150 won

Filipino nannies set to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday as trial caregiver program begins

Moon-shaped balloon ride set to light up Seoul's summer nights

Seoul Quality of Life Monitors named exemplary integration program by Justice Ministry

Seoul to offer incentives to companies supporting childbirth, child care
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)