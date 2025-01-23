Hanwha Life signs MOUs with SBVA, Celadon Partners at WEF
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 13:08
- SHIN HA-NEE
Hanwha Life signed business agreements with global investment firms SBVA and Celadon Partners on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the insurer said Thursday.
The goal is to expand its presence in the Asian region, according to Hanwha Life.
The Hanwha subsidiary signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SBVA, a venture capital firm specializing in the AI and information technology sector, on Tuesday.
SBVA, formerly known as SoftBank Ventures Asia, was established as a venture capital unit of SoftBank Group in 2000 and was acquired by The Edgeof in 2022.
Hanwha Life aims to seek new growth opportunities in the AI segment with the signing of the agreement.
“As shown in this year’s theme for the WEF, ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,’ establishing a global partnership is essential for AI innovation,” said Hanwha Life CEO Yeo Seung-joo.
“Building on the partnership with SBVA, we will take a leap forward as a global financial group by seeking new growth opportunities and securing AI leadership.”
Hanwha Life signed another MOU with Celadon Partners, a Hong Kong-based private equity firm, the following day.
Hanwha Life aims to bolster its presence in the Asian market in partnership with Celadon Partners, the life insurer said.
The company, along with two other financial affiliates of Hanwha Group, established the Hanwha AI Center in San Francisco in December last year.
