Coway leans into home relaxation space with versatile new chair
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 08:00
As the demand for home relaxation grows, a new player has emerged in the recliner market. Recliners, traditionally defined as armchairs or sofas that tilt back for comfortable seating, are now evolving into multi-functional pieces that include advanced features like massage options.
Building on this trend, Coway has unveiled a versatile addition to the market: the Berex Triple Chair. This small, multi-functional recliner combines the convenience of a reclining chair with the benefits of a massage chair, offering three modes — “focus,” “relax” and “recovery.” Its adaptability and advanced features are drawing attention from consumers seeking both comfort and utility.
The chair’s massage functions are particularly noteworthy. It features a six-way 3D massage module with a shoulder sensor for customized therapy. With 18 different massage modes, users can tailor their experience to suit their body type and physical condition. A heating seat further enhances relaxation, especially during colder months.
Beyond its massage capabilities, the Berex Triple Chair stands out as a multi-purpose chair. Its customizable backrest allows users to find their preferred reclining angle, providing ergonomic support for work, study or relaxation. This adaptability makes it suitable for a variety of settings and activities.
The chair’s design is another strong point. Its sleek, curved form blends seamlessly into spaces ranging from living rooms to offices. Available in five colors — Ink Black, Wine Red, Camel Brown, Dark Brown and Taupe Beige — the chair can be tailored to match personal tastes and interior styles. The design was recognized at the 2024 iF Design Awards, further cementing its appeal.
Additional features elevate the user experience. A wireless multi-massage cushion can be positioned anywhere on the body for targeted relief. Built-in quick buttons, a wireless remote, a Bluetooth speaker, a USB-C charging port and an attachable massage band enhance convenience and functionality, making it more than just a chair.
“We launched this 3-in-1 multifunctional chair to enhance everyday relaxation and massage experiences,” said a Coway representative. “With its prime design and powerful massage capabilities, we aim to set a new benchmark in the premium health care market.”
The Berex Triple Chair reflects the growing demand for innovative home solutions that combine style, comfort and advanced technology, redefining what relaxation can look like in modern homes.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)