4 times the fun: CGV's SCREENX gets another dimension with a new screen
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 16:58 Updated: 23 Jan. 2025, 17:27
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
If watching a movie on a large single screen or three screens in 3-D or even 4-D isn't enough, head down to CGV's Yongsan branch in central Seoul, where it's introducing the world's first four-screen theater to allow movie enthusiasts to dive into an immersive cinematic adventure starting Friday.
“The way people consume content is changing rapidly and in remarkable ways,” said Oh Yoon-dong, the chief content officer of CJ 4DPlex, a subsidiary of Korea's multiplex chain CGV, during a press conference on the new experience on Thursday, a day before its official launch.
“Today, audiences are moved and inspired by just 30-second videos, something that wasn’t the case in the past," Oh added. "Ultimately, we believe the most important thing is how much audiences immerse themselves in the content, beyond physical time and space. That's why we’ve chosen to focus more on the value of immersion, crossing genres and platforms.”
CGV expanded its screen setup by adding an additional ceiling screen to its original SCREENX format, which features three screens — in front, to the right and to the left. It was launched in January 2013.
There are currently 30 three-screen SCREENX theaters across Korea, including CGV Yeongdeungpo in western Seoul and CGV Ilsan in Gyeonggi. The Yongsan branch is currently the only theater offering the four-screen experience.
In addition to the extra screen, the Yongsan SCREENX theater is also the only one equipped with a Dolby Atmos sound system. A total of 54 speakers are installed behind the screens to deliver a more immersive and dynamic sound experience, according to CGV.
The seating arrangement has also been revamped. The venue features 200 seats, all recliner chairs priced at around 22,000 won ($15), with eight located in private boxes. General seating prices may vary depending on the film and date. The private box option accommodating up to four people costs 200,000 won per box.
This initiative aims to enhance the three core elements of a movie theater — Screen, Sound and Seat, or "3S" — to provide the best viewing experience for the audience, according to CGV.
“While seeing content seated in my recliner beneath a ceiling screen with Dolby Atmos surround sound, it felt to me less like just watching something and more like truly experiencing it,” Oh said.
During the press conference, six pieces of content from various genres were showcased, including the short film “Unexpected Journey,” singer-songwriter IU’s concert film “IU Concert: The Winning” and the short-form art content “Flow.”
“What we want to show is that the Yongsan SCREENX theater will not just screen regular movies in the future, but it has the potential to expand into various genres, whether it be concerts or media façades, hoping its possibilities will be recognized,” Oh said.
CGV is set to showcase various content at the new SCREENX theater, starting with IU’s concert film “IU Concert: The Winning” on Friday. The animated film “Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning” will follow on Feb. 21.
The 13-minute interactive short film “Unexpected Journey” is also set to be showcased at the four-screen theater, followed by “Flow” in late February.
The anticipation among film aficionados seems to be high as well. Tickets for two screenings of "Unexpected Journey" on Friday and Saturday have already sold out. Only front-row seats for IU's concert film were available for Friday's screenings as of Thursday afternoon.
The state-of-the-art technology, however, still needs some improvement. The resolution of the screens on the sides and ceiling is lower than the main center screen, with the projectors performing at only half the capacity of the main screen projector. CGV acknowledged the technological limitation and plans to make improvements soon.
"A much lighter model, matching the performance level of the center cinema projector, is set to be introduced in the second half of this year,” CJ 4DPlex’s chief content officer Oh said.
BY KIM JI-YE
