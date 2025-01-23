 AI chip boom powers SK hynix to record 2024 profits and sales surge
AI chip boom powers SK hynix to record 2024 profits and sales surge

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 09:41
A screen at Hana Bank in central Seoul displays foreign press coverage of SK hynix's earnings on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

A screen at Hana Bank in central Seoul displays foreign press coverage of SK hynix's earnings on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]


SK hynix, a key memory chip supplier to Nvidia, achieved record sales and operating profit last year, driven by strong demand for high-end semiconductors such as high bandwidth memory (HBM).
 
The Korean chipmaker reported an annual operating profit of 23.5 trillion won ($16.3 billion), marking a significant rebound from the industry downturn it faced in 2023.
 
Annual sales reached 66.2 trillion won, a 102 percent increase compared to the previous year.  
 
In the fourth quarter alone, SK hynix recorded a 2,235 percent on-year surge in operating profit to 8.1 trillion won, with sales rising 74.8 percent to 19.8 trillion won compared to the same period in 2023.  
  
 

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
