AI chip boom powers SK hynix to record 2024 profits and sales surge

SK hynix, a key memory chip supplier to Nvidia, achieved record sales and operating profit last year, driven by strong demand for high-end semiconductors such as high bandwidth memory (HBM).The Korean chipmaker reported an annual operating profit of 23.5 trillion won ($16.3 billion), marking a significant rebound from the industry downturn it faced in 2023.Annual sales reached 66.2 trillion won, a 102 percent increase compared to the previous year.In the fourth quarter alone, SK hynix recorded a 2,235 percent on-year surge in operating profit to 8.1 trillion won, with sales rising 74.8 percent to 19.8 trillion won compared to the same period in 2023.BY PARK EUN-JEE [ [email protected]