Celltrion's autoimmune disease treatment available in 5 European countries

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 16:24
Celltrion's ustekinumab biosimilar product, SteQeyma, used in the treatment of multiple chronic inflammatory diseases [YONHAP]

Celltrion's autoimmune disease treatment, SteQeyma, has been launched in five major European nations, the Korean company said Thursday.
 
SteQeyma, an ustekinumab biosimilar treatment for multiple chronic inflammatory diseases, was released in France on Monday following its launch in Italy and Spain earlier this month, according to Celltrion.
 

Its France launch also follows its release in Britain last month and in Germany in November.
 
The drug won European Commission (EC) approval in August for biologic therapy in gastroenterology, dermatology and rheumatology indications.
 
It marked Celltrion's seventh biosimilar to win EC approval, following Remsima, Truxima, Herzuma and others.
 
Celltrion said it plans to expand sales of SteQeyma in Europe and also introduce the product in the United States in the future.
 
According to data from health care researcher Iqvia, the European ustekinumab market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2023, with the global market size reaching $20.4 billion.

Yonhap
