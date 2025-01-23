 Entrepreneurs, franchises schmooze at World Franchise Expo 2025
Entrepreneurs, franchises schmooze at World Franchise Expo 2025

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 18:31
Pictured is the show floor of the 76th World Franchise Expo 2025 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on the morning of Jan. 23. The trade show, which runs Jan. 23 through Jan. 25 in the venue's Hall D, aims to connect franchises with aspiring entrepreneurs, with exhibitors including Alpha Box, Queensbrown and Penguinhouse. [YONHAP]

Pictured is the show floor of the 76th World Franchise Expo 2025 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on the morning of Jan. 23.
 
The trade show, which runs Jan. 23 through Jan. 25 in the venue's Hall D, aims to connect franchises with aspiring entrepreneurs, with exhibitors including Alpha Box, Queensbrown and Penguinhouse.
 
