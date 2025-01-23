HD Hyundai's Chung Ki-sun discusses future of shipbuilding in Davos
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 18:56
- CHO YONG-JUN
HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun vowed to utilize AI and other state-of-the-art technology to lead the shipbuilding industry during his visit to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
“HD Hyundai has been leading the world’s shipbuilding industry with the most innovative technologies for decades,” Chung said in a Palantir promotional video played at the Davos Promenade.
The World Economic Forum's annual meeting kicked off on Monday. Chung attended the Oil & Gas Governors session and the Supply Chain & Transport Governors session to discuss the future of energy and creating vessels with advanced software.
“We will be securing a whole new level of productivity and safety through AI, digital twin and other latest innovative technologies,” the executive vice chairman said.
Palantir is a U.S.-based data software company founded by Peter Thiel that has been collaborating with HD Hyundai over the years. The two firms first signed an agreement to build a big data platform for the group in 2022 and agreed to jointly develop unmanned surface vessels last year.
In the promotional video, Chung showcased the blueprint of its Future of Shipyard (FOS) project, the company’s vision for a shipyard that “implements digital technologies such as data, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, automation and artificial intelligence.”
