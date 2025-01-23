 HD KSOE bags $2.6B contract for 12 LNG ships from Europe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HD KSOE bags $2.6B contract for 12 LNG ships from Europe

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 16:08
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's liquefied natural gas container ship [YONHAP]

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's liquefied natural gas container ship [YONHAP]

 
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) said Thursday it has secured a 3.72 trillion won ($2.59 billion) order to build 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) container ships.
 
The company said in a regulatory filing that the vessels were ordered by an unnamed European shipping company, though industry reports suggest the likely client is France's CMA CGM, one of the world's top three shipping companies.
 
The ultra-large LNG container ships, each with a capacity of 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, will be built at the Ulsan shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.
 
The deal marks the shipbuilder's first order for 2025. Delivery is slated for December 2028.
 
HD KSOE has set an ambitious target of $18.05 billion in shipbuilding orders for 2025, up 34 percent from last year's goal of $13.5 billion.

Yonhap
tags Korea HD KSOE LNG

More in Industry

New committee aims to make Korea 'global bio leader' by 2035

LG Electronics profit slumps as home appliances struggle to sell

4 times the fun: CGV's SCREENX gets another dimension with a new screen

Celltrion's autoimmune disease treatment available in 5 European countries

Hyundai misses consensus for 2024 operating profit at $9.9B

Related Stories

KSOE clinches first LNG carrier contract of the year

KSOE wins $2 billion order for 12 methanol-powered ships

HD KSOE unveils eco-friendly scrubber for ammonia-fueled ships

HD Korea Shipbuilding clinches orders worth billions of dollars

HD KSOE's new hydrogen tech gets nod from four authorities
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)