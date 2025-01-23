HD KSOE bags $2.6B contract for 12 LNG ships from Europe

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) said Thursday it has secured a 3.72 trillion won ($2.59 billion) order to build 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) container ships.The company said in a regulatory filing that the vessels were ordered by an unnamed European shipping company, though industry reports suggest the likely client is France's CMA CGM, one of the world's top three shipping companies.The ultra-large LNG container ships, each with a capacity of 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, will be built at the Ulsan shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.The deal marks the shipbuilder's first order for 2025. Delivery is slated for December 2028.HD KSOE has set an ambitious target of $18.05 billion in shipbuilding orders for 2025, up 34 percent from last year's goal of $13.5 billion.Yonhap