Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla to recall more than 340,000 vehicles for faulty components

Hyundai Motor, Kia and two other carmakers will voluntarily recall more than 340,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.The four companies, including Mercedes-Benz Korea and Tesla Korea, are recalling a combined 343,250 units of 11 different models, the ministry said.Hyundai Motor will recall 141,125 units of two models, including the Porter II Electric, due to a design error in the battery sensor. Additionally, 19,830 units of the Nexo will be recalled for a defect in the emergency light switch.Kia's Sorento Hybrid and one other model, involving 89,598 units, will undergo corrective measures due to a software error.Mercedes-Benz Korea is currently recalling 4,068 units of two different models, including the S580 4MATIC, over an issue with the engine control unit software. Tesla Korea is also addressing 2,425 units of the Model Y and another model over a software error.Yonhap