 Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla to recall more than 340,000 vehicles for faulty components
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla to recall more than 340,000 vehicles for faulty components

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 10:04
A Porter II Electric model [MINISTRY OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRADE]

A Porter II Electric model [MINISTRY OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRADE]

 
Hyundai Motor, Kia and two other carmakers will voluntarily recall more than 340,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
 
The four companies, including Mercedes-Benz Korea and Tesla Korea, are recalling a combined 343,250 units of 11 different models, the ministry said.
 

Related Article

 
Hyundai Motor will recall 141,125 units of two models, including the Porter II Electric, due to a design error in the battery sensor. Additionally, 19,830 units of the Nexo will be recalled for a defect in the emergency light switch.
 
Kia's Sorento Hybrid and one other model, involving 89,598 units, will undergo corrective measures due to a software error.
 
Mercedes-Benz Korea is currently recalling 4,068 units of two different models, including the S580 4MATIC, over an issue with the engine control unit software. Tesla Korea is also addressing 2,425 units of the Model Y and another model over a software error.

Yonhap
tags Korea Kia Hyundai Mercedes-Benz Tesla

More in Industry

Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla to recall more than 340,000 vehicles for faulty components

Korean businesses in Mexico seek solutions as Trump revives 25% tariff threat

AI chip boom powers SK hynix to record 2024 profits and sales surge

Brawnier, bolder, boxier: New Palisade SUV boasts hybrid engine and nine-seat option

'It's the first time I've seen so many people': Gimhae Airport lines a nightmare ahead of Lunar New Year

Related Stories

63,000 vehicles to be recalled due to faulty components

Tesla charges past Mercedes to become No. 2 imported brand

Half of imports sold are either BMW or Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes donates 20 EVs to social welfare organizations

Korea fines 12 carmakers and importers for safety violations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)