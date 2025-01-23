 Seoul's Gomtang LAB, Yakitori Kiyu to become Michelin-star restaurants next month
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 14:27
Poster of the upcoming unveiling of 2025 Michelin Guide Seoul and Busan [MICHELIN GUIDE]

The Michelin Guide will unveil its 2025 Seoul and Busan rankings on Feb. 27, the global restaurant ranker announced Thursday.
 
It will be the guide's second release in Busan, a southern port city in Korea, since the region's inaugural list last year. The Michelin Guide has been publishing rankings in the capital since 2016. 
 

This year's edition, as in previous years, will list one- to three-star restaurants, Bib Gourmand restaurants offering “exceptional food at reasonable prices” and Michelin Green Star restaurants promoting sustainable dining as well as the list of all Michelin Selected restaurants.
 
The event will also disclose the winners of Michelin Service Award, Michelin Mentor Chef Award and Michelin Sommelier Award.
 
The live unveiling ceremony is set to take place at the Westin Chosun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul. 
 
The Michelin Guide has teased the upcoming list ahead of next month's reveal. Here are eight restaurants in Seoul that are debuting on Michelin Guide Seoul 2025. 
 
 
Gomtang LAB 
₩, Gangnam District, southern Seoul
 
Gomtang LAB in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

As its name implies, the restaurant studies and explores different recipes of gomtang, otherwise known as beef bone soup. It is an accessible restaurant run by Michelin-star chef Yim Jung-sik. His New York branch of fine dining establishment Jungsik became the first Korean restaurant to receive three Michelin stars outside of the cuisine's home country. 
 
Kirameki 
₩₩₩, Gangnam District, southern Seoul
 
Kirameki in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Japanese kaiseki establishment offers a six-course tasting menu focused on rice. Head chef Choi Jae-nyoung honed his culinary skills in Tokyo before coming to Korea and opening Kirameki last year. 
 
Neungdong Minari
₩, Yongsang District, central Seoul 
 
Neungdong Minari in Yongsan District, central Seoul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Also specializing in gomtang, Neungdong Minari is known for its diced minari, or an herb called water dropwort, on top of the beef bone soup. It is already a time-honored and popular venue among locals and has branches in Yeouido, western Seoul, and Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, as well. 
 
Manao 
₩₩, Yongsan District, central Seoul
 
Manao in Yongsan District, central Seoul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Thai cuisine in Seoul is burgeoning, and Manao is one of its staple locations. Opened in 2023, the restaurant is spacious, yet exotic. It offers a slew of small dishes as well as its signature meat and seafood grilled over charcoal. 
 
ALT.a
₩, Yongsan District, central Seoul
 
ALT. a in Yongsan District, central Seoul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

ALT. a is a vegan Chinese-Korean restaurant that works with plant-based ingredients and alternative meats to recreate some of the cuisine's iconic dishes, such as spicy seafood, the pork-based soup noodle jjamppong and the fried pork tangsuyuk.
 
Yakitori Kiyu
₩₩, Mapo District, western Seoul 
 
Yakitori Kiyu in Mapo District, western Seoul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Yakitori Kiyu is famous for cooking with Korea's native chickens, called tojongdak. Naturally raised and fed medicinal herbs, the chickens have an excellent texture and flavor. The menu features various parts of this poultry, including unlaid chicken eggs. 
 
Okdolhyeonok
₩₩, Songpa District, southern Seoul 
 
Okdolhyeonok in Songpa District, southern Seoul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The epitome of Korean gastronomy is arguably pyeongnyang naengmyeon, or cold North Korean buckwheat noodles. Okdolhyeonok is a relatively new restaurant among many storied venues that serve the cuisine, but it has nonetheless gained recognition among locals through word-of-mouth. The restaurant uses 100 percent buckwheat and no additional flour in its noodles and also offers other iconic North Korean dishes like gajami sikhae, or fermented and marinated fish with grains.
 
RMW Carne
₩₩, Yongsan District, central Seoul 
 
RMW Carne in Yongsan District, central Seoul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

RMW Carne, specializing in dry-aged beef barbecue, offers various meat breeds and cuts, like salami, chorizo and pastrami, all cured in-house. Its menu also includes nonbeef items, such as salad and cabbage with miso butter. 
 
 
More prereleases in this year's Seoul guide can be found on Michelin's official website.
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
