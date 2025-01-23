‘Weird’ to world class: Edward Lee’s mother gives insight into chef’s childhood

Culture Ministry, KTO release 100 must-visit tourist spots list ahead of Lunar New Year

Theme parks, tourist attractions celebrate Lunar New Year with special events

Korean cafes welcome students and workers as cagong trend invigorates industry

Seoul's Gomtang LAB, Yakitori Kiyu to become Michelin-star restaurants next month

Related Stories

Seven restaurants earn their first star from Michelin Guide Seoul

Michelin names new 3-star restaurant for first time in 6 years

Busan off to 'good start' with first Michelin recommendations

Jungsik New York becomes first Michelin three-star Korean restaurant outside Korea

Here's a sneak peek at 2024 Michelin Guide restaurants in Korea