[TREASURE] Celestial Chart Stone

Celestial Chart Stone: Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910): Jongno District, central Seoul: National TreasureThis stone slab with the carvings of a planisphere, a chart of constellations, was made in 1396 by 11 astronomers including Gwon Geun and Yu Bang-taek under the orders of King Taejo, the founder of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), to symbolize the mandate of heaven for his new dynasty.The stone chart is on display at the National Palace Museum of Korea in central Seoul. This planisphere consists of two sections. Much of its content was derived from an old chart made in Goguryeo (37 B.C.-A.D. 668).Constellations are engraved on the upper portion with a brief explanation. The lower portion is inscribed with the name, the background of the production process, names of participants and the date of production. With the North Pole in the center, the chart displays the zodiac and the celestial equator. The constellations contain all of 1,464 stars visible to ordinary sight.Twelve lines run across the areas of heaven around the zodiac and the stars are depicted in dots. The planisphere provides information about the movement of the sun, the moon and five planets (Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Mars and Jupiter). In addition, the location of constellations conveys the seasonal subdivision. This planisphere is the second oldest of its kind in the world and has great historical value. The oldest one was made in China. However, some of this invaluable chart is hardly legible due to erosion over time.