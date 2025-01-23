 [TREASURE] Celestial Chart Stone
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

[TREASURE] Celestial Chart Stone

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 12:58
Celestial Chart Stone, a national treasure [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

Celestial Chart Stone, a national treasure [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

 
Name: Celestial Chart Stone
 
Period: Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910)  
 
Location: Jongno District, central Seoul
 
Status: National Treasure  
 
This stone slab with the carvings of a planisphere, a chart of constellations, was made in 1396 by 11 astronomers including Gwon Geun and Yu Bang-taek under the orders of King Taejo, the founder of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), to symbolize the mandate of heaven for his new dynasty.  
 
The stone chart is on display at the National Palace Museum of Korea in central Seoul. This planisphere consists of two sections. Much of its content was derived from an old chart made in Goguryeo (37 B.C.-A.D. 668).  
 
Constellations are engraved on the upper portion with a brief explanation. The lower portion is inscribed with the name, the background of the production process, names of participants and the date of production. With the North Pole in the center, the chart displays the zodiac and the celestial equator. The constellations contain all of 1,464 stars visible to ordinary sight.  
 
Twelve lines run across the areas of heaven around the zodiac and the stars are depicted in dots. The planisphere provides information about the movement of the sun, the moon and five planets (Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Mars and Jupiter). In addition, the location of constellations conveys the seasonal subdivision. This planisphere is the second oldest of its kind in the world and has great historical value. The oldest one was made in China. However, some of this invaluable chart is hardly legible due to erosion over time.
 
 
tags NATIONAL TREASURE

More in Korean Heritage

[TREASURE] Celestial Chart Stone

Stamps featuring Korean cultural assets released to celebrate 80th anniversary of liberation

11 traditional Korean poems head to the moon

Natural beauty in najeon chilgi: Upholding tradition in Korea's mother-of-pearl craft

KBS faces backlash after staff spotted nailing installations at World Heritage site

Related Stories

[National Treasure] Avatamsaka Sutra, Zhou Version, Volume 36

[Treasure] Wooden Seated Child Manjusri of Sangwonsa Temple

[National Treasure] Shurangama Sutra

[National Treasure] Jeokseongbi Monument of Silla

[National Treasure] White Porcelain Lidded Jar with Plum, Bird and Bamboo Design
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)