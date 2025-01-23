 Traditional Korean games, dance performances take over Incheon Airport for Lunar New Year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 14:37
A traditional Korean performance will take place at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 on Jan. 24 to celebrate the Lunar New Year. [KOREA HERITAGE AGENCY]

The Korea Heritage Service will host a special Lunar New Year event on Friday at the eastern Node Garden of Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2. Visitors to the airport can enjoy hands-on traditional games and arts performances starting at 9:30 a.m. The lineup of games includes gonggi (Korean jackstones) and jegichagi (shuttlecock kicking), which gained international attention after appearing in the second season of the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-). Yutnori, a traditional board game, will also be available. 
 
The traditional arts performances will feature the Korea Heritage Agency's performance troupe, presenting dances and music such as Great Taepyeongmu (dance featuring hand and foot movements), Hyangbalmu (a traditional dance with small cymbals), and samulnori (Korean percussion ensemble). [KOREA HERITAGE AGENCY] 
 


