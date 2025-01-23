The echo chamber of certainty (KOR)

Lee Woo Young

The author is an HCMC distinguished professor at the Korea Institute for Advanced Study.



Aristotle spent 20 years at Plato’s Academy but left in 347 BCE upon Plato’s death. As a Macedonian by birth, he could no longer remain in Athens, where anti-Macedonian sentiment was on the rise. Nine years later, following Macedonia’s conquest of Athens, Aristotle returned and established his school, the Lyceum, in a forested area near the city. His seminal work, “Physics,” originated from lectures given during this time. While much of the content is outdated by modern scientific standards, it served as the foundational textbook of natural science in the Western world for nearly two millennia, retaining its influence until the early 17th century.



In the early days of the Lyceum, Aristotle often lectured while strolling through the woods. His followers came to be known as the Peripatetics, derived from the Greek term for “strolling” or “walking.” Up until the 16th century, many scientists could still be considered loyal adherents of the Peripatetic school and Aristotle’s "Physics."



This intellectual dominance began to crumble in 1609 when Galileo Galilei discovered sunspots. The Peripatetics, representing the scientific orthodoxy of the time, refused to accept this evidence. According to Aristotle’s cosmology, celestial bodies were meant to be perfect, free of blemishes or imperfections. Galileo, using his telescope, invited scholars to observe the sunspots for themselves. They refused, convinced in advance that such imperfections could not exist. As one historian later remarked, “They already knew the truth without needing to look.”



Humans are prone to intellectual entrapment. This is especially true within mainstream society, where beliefs are often amplified by the “echo chamber effect.” This phenomenon reinforces preexisting convictions, making it imperative for us to critically question our certainties. Why do we hold the beliefs we do? If the answer is simply, “Because I belong to the mainstream,” then we are no different from the Peripatetics who opposed Galileo. To think of oneself as part of the mainstream is precisely why one must pay closer attention to dissenting voices.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













생각의 덫

이우영 고등과학원 HCMC 석학교수



아리스토텔레스(사진)는 플라톤의 아카데미아에 20년간 머물렀으나, 플라톤이 죽은 기원전 347년에 아카데미아를 떠나게 된다. 마케도니아 태생이었던 그는 당시 아테네에 반(反)마케도니아 운동이 일어나 그곳에 머무를 수가 없었다. 9년 뒤 마케도니아가 아테네를 정복하자, 얼마 후 그는 다시 아테네로 돌아와 도시 근교 숲속에 학교 리케이온을 세웠다. 그의 명저 『물리학』은 바로 이 시절의 강의록으로, 그 후 2000년 가까이 서구에서 자연과학의 교과서로 사용되었다. 현대과학의 관점에서 보면 책의 많은 부분이 틀린 내용이지만, 17세기 초까지도 그 지배력이 유지되었다. 리케이온 초기에 아리스토텔레스는 주로 숲속을 거닐며 강의를 했다. 이후 아리스토텔레스 철학을 계승한 학자들을 소요(逍遙·자유롭게 이리저리 슬슬 거닐며 돌아다님)학파라 불렀다. 사실 16세기에 이르기까지 과학자 대부분이 『물리학』을 신봉했던 소요학파라고 해도 과언이 아니다.



1609년, 갈릴레오가 태양의 흑점을 발견했을 때였다. 당시 주류 과학계였던 소요학파는 이 사실을 인정하지 않았다. 아리스토텔레스 이론에 따르면 천체는 완전해야 한다. 티끌 같은 것이 있어선 안 된다. 갈릴레오가 학교에 망원경을 설치해놓고 당시 학자들에게 망원경을 들여다보면 흑점을 볼 수 있다고 말했지만, 그들은 들여다보지 않았다. 절대 그럴 리 없다는 것이다. 이를 두고 한 역사학자가 다음과 같이 묘사했다. “그들은 들여다볼 필요도 없이 이미 다 알고 있었다.”



인간은 생각의 덫에 갇히기 쉽다. 특히 주류 사회의 경우, 신념이 증폭되는 이른바 ‘반향실(에코 챔버) 효과’까지 나타난다. 그래서 늘 자신에게 심각하게 물어야 한다. 무엇 때문에 믿음이 확고한가? 만일 그 대답이 ‘나는 주류에 속하니까’라면, 틀림없이 ‘나’는 갈릴레오와 맞섰던 17세기 소요학파와 다를 바 없다. 자신을 주류라고 생각한다면, 자기 생각과 다른 의견에 더욱 귀를 기울여야 하는 이유다.

