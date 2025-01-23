U.S. accelerates AI dominance while Korea struggles to keep pace (KOR)

The United States is rapidly advancing its bid to secure global leadership in artificial intelligence (AI). On Jan. 21, U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference at the White House, flanked by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison and SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son. The event announced the establishment of Stargate, a joint venture between the three entities, which will build an AI-focused data center in the United States with an investment of up to $500 billion over the next four years. Partner companies include Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest shareholder, as well as Nvidia and ARM. Calling it “the largest AI infrastructure project in U.S. history,” Trump projected the creation of 100,000 jobs. Altman remarked, “This wouldn’t have been possible without President Trump.”



The U.S. government has also taken significant steps. On his first day of his second term, Trump issued an executive order declaring a “national energy emergency” to secure the electricity needed to power AI technologies. The order aims to increase energy supplies and stabilize the national grid. Trump warned, “Without decisive, swift action, the energy situation necessary for driving next-generation technologies will deteriorate dramatically.” He also scrapped former President Joe Biden’s AI-focused executive order, which emphasized safety and trustworthiness, opting instead to prioritize innovation over regulation.



Korea’s circumstances are far less favorable. In September last year, the government launched an ambitious vision to elevate Korea into one of the world’s top three AI powerhouses, declaring a nationwide effort involving both the public and private sectors. The National AI Committee, chaired by President Yoon Suk Yeol, was established as part of this initiative. However, Yoon’s leadership has been undermined by his detention amid the ongoing state of emergency and impeachment crisis.



The government announced yesterday a 2 trillion won ($1.57 billion) public-private partnership to establish an AI computing center. This initiative aims to support AI research and service development in universities, research institutes, small businesses and startups. Yet, when compared to the scale of the U.S. private sector investment announced the same day, the feasibility of Korea’s aspiration to become a top-three AI nation appears questionable.



Energy, the foundation of AI infrastructure, poses another significant concern. The government, wary of opposition pressure, recently scaled back plans for new nuclear power plants from four to three. Meanwhile, delays in transmission network projects have hampered efforts to deliver electricity generated in the East Coast to the Seoul metropolitan area. The National Key Transmission Network Act, which supports grid construction, remains stalled in the National Assembly.



Although Korea passed its AI Framework Act last December — becoming the second country after the European Union to do so — doubts remain about whether the dual goals of regulation and industry promotion can be achieved. To avoid overly restrictive measures, Korea must learn from AI leaders such as the United States and China. The government should prioritize crafting implementing ordinances that minimize adverse impacts while fostering AI industries and creating new jobs.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













미국 700조원대 AI 투자 야심…한국, 기회 놓쳐선 안 돼



오픈AI·오라클·소프트뱅크 합작사 세워 인프라 투자

한국은 리더십 부재 상황…전력망법은 국회 표류 중





미국이 인공지능(AI) 주도권을 틀어쥐기 위해 속도를 내고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 21일(현지시간) 백악관에서 샘 올트먼 오픈AI 최고경영자(CEO), 래리 엘리슨 오라클 회장, 손정의 소프트뱅크 회장을 병풍처럼 세워놓고 기자회견을 했다. 이들 3개사가 합작사 스타게이트를 설립해 미국에 AI용 데이터센터를 건설하는 데 앞으로 4년간 최대 5000억 달러(약 718조원)를 투자하는 내용이다. 오픈AI의 최대주주인 마이크로소프트(MS)를 비롯해 엔비디아, ARM 등도 파트너사로 참여한다. 트럼프는 “미국 역사상 최대 규모의 AI 인프라 프로젝트”라며 향후 10만 개의 일자리를 창출할 것으로 기대했다. 올트먼 CEO는 “트럼프 대통령이 없었으면 할 수 없었을 것”이라고 했다.



미국 정부도 팔을 걷어붙이고 나섰다. 트럼프는 취임 첫날 ‘국가 에너지 비상사태’를 선포하는 행정명령을 발동했다. AI에 가장 필요한 전력 확보를 위해 에너지 공급을 늘리고 국가 전력망을 안정적으로 통합하겠다는 거다. 그는 “결단력 있는 신속한 조처가 없으면 차세대 기술을 위한 에너지 상황이 극적으로 악화할 것”이라고 했다. AI의 안전성과 신뢰성을 중시한 전임 대통령의 AI 행정명령은 폐기했다. 규제보다 기술 혁신을 선택한 것이다.



우리 상황은 녹록지 않다. 지난해 9월 정부는 AI 3대 강국으로 도약하겠다는 의욕적인 비전을 내세우며 민관 원팀의 국가 총력전을 선포했다. 대통령을 위원장으로 하는 국가AI위원회도 시작했다. 하지만 위원회를 진두지휘하겠다던 윤석열 대통령은 비상계엄 및 탄핵 사태로 구속됐다. 정부가 어제 2조원 규모의 민관 합작 투자로 AI컴퓨팅 센터를 구축한다고 발표는 했다. 대학·연구소와 중소기업·스타트업 등의 AI 연구와 관련 서비스 개발에 도움이 될 것이다. 하지만 같은 날 발표된 미국의 대규모 민간 투자에 비교하면 AI 3대 강국의 꿈이 과연 현실성이 있는지조차 의문이다.



AI의 기초가 되는 전력 문제도 걱정이다. 정부는 야당 눈치를 보며 신규 원전 건설을 4기에서 3기로 줄이기로 했다. 송전망 사업이 늦어져 동해안에서 생산한 전기를 수도권으로 가져오지도 못한다. 송전망 건설을 지원하는 국가기간전력망법은 국회에서 표류 중이다. 유럽연합(EU)에 이어 세계에서 두 번째로 AI 기본법이 지난해 말 국회를 통과했지만 규제와 진흥이라는 두 마리 토끼를 다 잡겠다는 목표를 달성할 수 있을지 걱정이 많다. 유럽처럼 규제 쪽에 방점이 찍히지 않도록 AI 선진국인 미국과 중국의 움직임을 참고해야 한다. 부작용을 최소화하면서 AI 산업을 일으키고 새 일자리를 만드는 방향으로 시행령을 제정할 필요가 있다.

