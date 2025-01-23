AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk rumored to be dating actor Ha Ji-su
Acoustic duo AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk is rumored to be in a relationship with actor Ha Ji-su, according to local media on Thursday.
This comes two days after local outlets reported that he had ended his relationship with Lee Sae-rom, a member of girl group fromis_9.
The two reportedly met when Ha starred in the music video of Lee Chan-hyuk’s song “Dance” (2023). Local news outlets reported that they have been dating for over a year.
Lee Chan-hyuk’s agency YG Entertainment and Ha’s agency SWMP refused to confirm the relationship, citing privacy.
Local media outlets reported on Tuesday that the singer-songwriter had ended his relationship with the fromis_9 member, though YG Entertainment refused to confirm this as well.
Lee Chan-hyuk debuted with the agency in April 2014 with his sister Lee Su-hyun under the name of AKMU, also known as Akdong Musician.
Ha debuted in 2018 in the music video of singer-songwriter Stella Jang’s “I GO.”
