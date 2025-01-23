'Attention' Bunnies: NewJeans asks fans for new name ideas
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 14:42
NewJeans members are looking for a new group name.
The members uploaded a post on Instagram Thursday asking their fans to give suggestions for a temporary name amid their ongoing legal disputes with HYBE and ADOR.
“Bunnies! We are accepting suggestions for our temporary group name for the next two days," the Instagram post says. “We encourage everyone to actively give suggestions in the comments.”
Through a separate post, the members announced earlier that they had hired Shin & Kim LLC, the law firm that also represents the group’s producer Min Hee-jin, to handle their ongoing legal disputes with HYBE and ADOR.
“To respond quickly to the ongoing disputes, we believe Shin & Kim LLC, which is already aware of the wrongdoings and issues with HYBE and ADOR, is the most optimal choice,” the group members wrote on their Instagram account earlier on Thursday. “The five of us have no intention of returning to HYBE and ADOR, where even the minimum trust can no longer be expected."
“We have decided not to remain silent any longer. Through legal proceedings, we plan to reveal HYBE and ADOR’s wrongdoings clearly and fight confidently in court to bring the truth to light," the members added.
