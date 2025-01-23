 'Attention' Bunnies: NewJeans asks fans for new name ideas
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'Attention' Bunnies: NewJeans asks fans for new name ideas

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 14:42
NewJeans members [SCREEN CAPTURE]

NewJeans members [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
NewJeans members are looking for a new group name.
 
The members uploaded a post on Instagram Thursday asking their fans to give suggestions for a temporary name amid their ongoing legal disputes with HYBE and ADOR.
 

Related Article

“Bunnies! We are accepting suggestions for our temporary group name for the next two days," the Instagram post says. “We encourage everyone to actively give suggestions in the comments.”
 
Through a separate post, the members announced earlier that they had hired Shin & Kim LLC, the law firm that also represents the group’s producer Min Hee-jin, to handle their ongoing legal disputes with HYBE and ADOR.
 
A post shared on NewJeans members' Instagram account to accept suggestions for their new group name [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A post shared on NewJeans members' Instagram account to accept suggestions for their new group name [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
“To respond quickly to the ongoing disputes, we believe Shin & Kim LLC, which is already aware of the wrongdoings and issues with HYBE and ADOR, is the most optimal choice,” the group members wrote on their Instagram account earlier on Thursday. “The five of us have no intention of returning to HYBE and ADOR, where even the minimum trust can no longer be expected."
 
“We have decided not to remain silent any longer. Through legal proceedings, we plan to reveal HYBE and ADOR’s wrongdoings clearly and fight confidently in court to bring the truth to light," the members added.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags NewJeans Bunnies

More in K-pop

Fifty Fifty, ablume announce upcoming new music

J-Hope, Seventeen unveil new songs at Louis Vuitton's fashion show

AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk rumored to be dating actor Ha Ji-su

'Attention' Bunnies: NewJeans asks fans for new name ideas

Rosé collaborates with SKIMS for Valentine's Day collection

Related Stories

NewJeans' fans send third letter to ADOR CEO, HYBE

NewJeans fills Tokyo Dome with music, love and tears less than two years since debut

Girl group NewJeans takes burden of success on its chin

Girl group NewJeans posts video of encouragement for CSAT takers

Girl group NewJeans to open pop-up stores with dessert brand Nudake
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)