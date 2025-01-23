 BTS's Jin donates 100 million won to support terminally ill patients
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 19:17
BTS member Jin [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
BTS member Jin donated 100 million won ($69,522) to Korea University Medical Center to help support terminally ill patients in developing countries, according to the medical institution on Thursday.
 
“I hope my small effort will bring some hope to individuals facing challenges in receiving treatment,” Jin was quoted as saying on the Korea University Medical Center's official website. “I aspire to engage in these generous initiatives to aid more lives alongside my global fans."
 

The donation will be used for Korea University Medical Center’s international medical support program, aimed at providing treatment to those suffering from financial hardships and a lack of treatment, according to the medical center.
 
“Jin’s generous contributions have significantly supported our mission to deliver medical services globally,” Korea University Medical Center said. “This heartfelt kindness will foster a more compassionate and healthier society.”
 
In celebration of the centenary of its foundation, Korea University Medical Center plans to provide medical services to 100 patients with terminal illnesses by 2028.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
