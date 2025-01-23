Boy band NTX to release second full album in March
Boy band NTX will release a new full-length album in March, its agency Victory Company said on Thursday.
This marks NTX's second full-length album, coming a year and three months since the band's first full album, "Odd Hour" (2023).
The agency said NTX will hold a fan showcase where the band will perform all the tracks included in the new album.
Additionally, the agency announced that member Jaemin changed his stage name to Xiha.
“I’m preparing for the new album with a fresh mindset under a new name,” said Xiha in a press release. “I hope our fans stay tuned for our future activities as we are working really hard on the upcoming album.”
NTX debuted in 2021 with its EP “Full of Lovescapes.” The band consists of eight members: Hyeonjin, Yunhyeok, Xiha, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho and Seungwon.
With its EP “Hold X" released in July last year, NTX set a new personal record by selling 16,766 copies of the album in the first week of its release.
