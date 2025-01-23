 Boy band NTX to release second full album in March
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band NTX to release second full album in March

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 16:36 Updated: 23 Jan. 2025, 16:37
Boy band NTX [VICTORY COMPANY]

Boy band NTX [VICTORY COMPANY]

 
Boy band NTX will release a new full-length album in March, its agency Victory Company said on Thursday.
 
This marks NTX's second full-length album, coming a year and three months since the band's first full album, "Odd Hour" (2023).
 

Related Article

 
The agency said NTX will hold a fan showcase where the band will perform all the tracks included in the new album.
 
Additionally, the agency announced that member Jaemin changed his stage name to Xiha.
 
“I’m preparing for the new album with a fresh mindset under a new name,” said Xiha in a press release. “I hope our fans stay tuned for our future activities as we are working really hard on the upcoming album.”
 
NTX debuted in 2021 with its EP “Full of Lovescapes.” The band consists of eight members: Hyeonjin, Yunhyeok, Xiha, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho and Seungwon.
 
With its EP “Hold X" released in July last year, NTX set a new personal record by selling 16,766 copies of the album in the first week of its release.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags NTX

More in K-pop

Boy band NTX to release second full album in March

Fifty Fifty, ablume announce upcoming new music

J-Hope, Seventeen unveil new songs at Louis Vuitton's fashion show

AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk rumored to be dating actor Ha Ji-su

'Attention' Bunnies: NewJeans asks fans for new name ideas

Related Stories

Today's fortune: Jan. 1, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 2, 2025

Young Koreans gripped by fear of decline in a super-aged, deindustrializing society

Hail to the fallen chief

Crypto mogul Do Kwon extradited to U.S. to face fraud charges
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)