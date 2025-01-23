Fifty Fifty, ablume announce upcoming new music
Girl group Fifty Fifty and former members of the group both shared news of new music on Thursday.
Fifty Fifty will release its album "Love Tune: Rewired" on Friday at 1 p.m., a remix album of its EP "Love Tune" (2024) released last September.
The new album carries orchestra, R&B and '80s remixes of the tracks from "Love Tune" as well as different language versions of the tracks, including a Japanese version of "Gravity" and Chinese and English versions of "Push Your Love."
"This album was prepared by Fifty Fifty to return all the love the group received from global fans last year and will also show off Fifty Fifty's diverse musical spectrum," Fifty Fifty's agency Attrakt said in a press release.
Members of ablume, the trio that is set to debut with the three former members of Fifty Fifty, also hinted at their new album in a video on Thursday.
"After a much-needed rest, we'll return with ablume's music as the weather warms up, so stay tuned," the members said in a YouTube video to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.
"We've been working hard on something really special and we can't wait to share it with you when the weather gets a little warmer."
"Thank you so much for your love and support last year. We hope you have a wonderful year full of happiness," added the members.
The members of ablume are managed by Massive E&C, a subsidiary of NS ENM, which used to be known as IOK Company until August 2024. The three members were ousted from Fifty Fifty in October 2023 but came back together under the new agency last August.
