J-Hope, Seventeen unveil new songs at Louis Vuitton's fashion show
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 15:06 Updated: 23 Jan. 2025, 15:18
J-Hope and boy band Seventeen unveiled new songs at Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter 2025 Show held Tuesday in Paris.
Both tracks were produced by Pharrell Williams, who is currently the men's creative director at the luxury brand. Seventeen's unreleased track "Bad Influence" was the second song played during the show, and J-Hope's "LV Bag" with Don Toliver concluded the show.
The BTS member was present at the show and sat in the front row.
“I came to Paris with a fluttering heart after a long time, and I was energized by the warm welcome from many ARMY [BTS’s fandom],” J-Hope said in a press release.
“It was even more meaningful to participate in a new song as a great opportunity, not just attending the show. I will make sure to show a good performance at the upcoming charity campaign ‘Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes’ too.”
J-Hope will perform at the “Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes” charity event taking place on Thursday at the La Défense Arena in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris.
The BTS member teased a new music project in his "Beginning of a New Dream" YouTube video released on Jan. 10. The caption "2025. 03." suggests that new music will be released in March. This will be J-Hope's first new track since his discharge from the military in October last year.
J-Hope will embark on his first solo concert tour "Hope On The Stage” next month. The tour will kick off with three concerts from Feb. 28 through March 2 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul and will then continue in a total of 15 cities, including Chicago, New York City, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta in Indonesia, Taipei in Taiwan, Bangkok and Saitama and Osaka in Japan.
Seventeen said it was "an honor" collaborating with Williams, the band's "favorite singer and producer."
"We enjoyed working on this song because we believe it highlights the diverse charms of Seventeen," the band said in a press release. "We hope our music will reach [more people] and resonate with more listeners around the world."
Seventeen began its "Right Here" world tour on Oct. 12, 2024, in Goyang, Gyeonggi. After completing the Japanese and U.S. legs of the tour between October and December 2024, the group began the Asian portion of the tour with shows in Bulacan, the Philippines, on Jan. 18 and 19.
Seventeen’s "Right Here" tour will continue to Singapore on Saturday and Sunday, Jakarta on Feb. 8 and 9 and Bangkok on Feb. 15 and 16.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
