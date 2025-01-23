Rosé collaborates with SKIMS for Valentine's Day collection
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 13:40 Updated: 23 Jan. 2025, 14:10
Blackpink’s Rosé has collaborated with Kim Kardashian's loungewear brand for its 2025 Valentine’s Day collection.
On Wednesday, Kardashian shared several photos of Rosé modeling pieces from SKIMS’s 2025 Valentine’s Day limited-edition collection.
The singer is seen showcasing the brand's loungewear, pajamas and intimate apparel in the photos.
The post had garnered over 92,500 likes and 7,300 comments as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
Rosé's collaborative single with global pop star Bruno Mars, titled "APT." (2024), reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the second week of January, marking the highest-ever position achieved by a female K-pop act on the chart.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
