 Rosé collaborates with SKIMS for Valentine's Day collection
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rosé collaborates with SKIMS for Valentine's Day collection

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 13:40 Updated: 23 Jan. 2025, 14:10
Rosé showcases SKIMS’ 2025 Valentine’s Day limited-edition collection. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rosé showcases SKIMS’ 2025 Valentine’s Day limited-edition collection. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Blackpink’s Rosé has collaborated with Kim Kardashian's loungewear brand for its 2025 Valentine’s Day collection.  
 
On Wednesday, Kardashian shared several photos of Rosé modeling pieces from SKIMS’s 2025 Valentine’s Day limited-edition collection.  
 

Related Article

 
The singer is seen showcasing the brand's loungewear, pajamas and intimate apparel in the photos.
 
The post had garnered over 92,500 likes and 7,300 comments as of 10 a.m. Thursday.  
 
Rose showcases SKIMS’ 2025 Valentine’s Day limited-edition collection. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rose showcases SKIMS’ 2025 Valentine’s Day limited-edition collection. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Rosé's collaborative single with global pop star Bruno Mars, titled "APT." (2024), reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the second week of January, marking the highest-ever position achieved by a female K-pop act on the chart. 
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Rosé Blackpink Kim Kardashian SKIM

More in K-pop

Rosé collaborates with SKIMS for Valentine's Day collection

NewJeans hires same law firm as Min Hee-jin for legal battles with HYBE and ADOR

Court reduces damages in Jang Won-young defamation case

Boy band EVNNE to hold concert series 'Set N Go' in April

TWS reflects on a year of success and growth as it celebrates first anniversary

Related Stories

Blackpink’s Rosé to drop first full-length solo album 'rosie' in December

Rosé's ‘APT.’ notches second month on Billboard Hot 100

Blackpink's Rosé signs with The Black Label and is 'preparing new music'

Blackpink's Rosé tests positive for Covid-19

'I'm just like anyone else with feelings': Rosé discusses malicious online comments, upcoming album
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)