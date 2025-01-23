The Boyz's Sangyeon to start mandatory military service on March 17

Sangyeon, leader of K-pop boy band The Boyz, will enlist for mandatory military service on March 17, his agency One Hundred Label announced Thursday.The 28-year-old vocalist has been accepted into the Army's brass band."Sangyeon received his final acceptance notification from the Military Manpower Administration," the agency said in a release.He will be the first member of the 11-member band to begin his mandatory service.The agency requested fans refrain from visiting the enlistment site to ensure their safety, adding that no special event will be held on the site to mark his enlistment.The Boyz debuted in December 2017. The band transferred from IST Entertainment to One Hundred Label last year.Yonhap