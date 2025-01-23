 IU, Park Bo-gum star in upcoming Netflix series set on Jeju Island
IU, Park Bo-gum star in upcoming Netflix series set on Jeju Island

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 15:39 Updated: 23 Jan. 2025, 16:02
IU, left, and Park Bo-gum featured in an official poster for Netflix's upcoming series “When Life Gives You Tangerines″ [NETFLIX]

A new Netflix series starring IU and Park Bo-gum will be released on March 7, Netflix said on Thursday.
 
Titled “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” the new series will follow the journeys of Ae-sun, played by IU, and Gwan-sik, portrayed by Park Bo-gum, through four vibrant seasons on Jeju Island, according to Netflix.  
 

Actors Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon will also star in this upcoming series.
 
Director Kim Won-suk, renowned for "Misaeng: Incomplete Life" (2014) and "My Mister" (2018) helms the film and screenwriter Lim Sang-choon, known for "When the Camellia Blooms" (2019) and "Fight for My Way" (2017), wrote the story for the series.  
 
“’When Life Gives You Tangerines’ promises to bring warmth to your spring days with its authentic, relatable stories that reflect the different stages of life throughout the seasons,” said Netflix in a press release.
 
IU, who debuted as a singer in 2008, ventured into acting in 2011 with the drama “Dream High.” Since then, she has taken on lead roles in various genres, including “You’re the Best, Lee Soon-shin” (2013), “Producer” (2015), “My Mister” (2018) and “Hotel Del Luna” (2019).  
 
Park Bo-gum debuted in 2011 in the thriller film "Blind" and rose to stardom with tvN drama "Reply 1988" (2015-6). Since then, he has taken major roles in popular dramas and films, including "Love in the Moonlight" (2016), "Encounter" (2016-7), and “Wonderland” (2024).
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
IU, Park Bo-gum star in upcoming Netflix series set on Jeju Island

