 Korea to provide Los Angeles County $1 million in wildfire relief
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 18:17
Firefighters battle the Hughes Fire in California on Jan. 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Firefighters battle the Hughes Fire in California on Jan. 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Korea will provide $1 million in humanitarian aid to wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles County, California, through a local public charity, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
 
"The ROK government hopes that the humanitarian aid to Los Angeles County would support recovery efforts in the affected areas and assist residents in swiftly returning to their daily lives," the ministry said. ROK is the acronym of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.  
 
Massive wildfires that began on Jan. 7 have fiercely spread across the wider Los Angeles area, killing 28 people and damaging or destroying nearly 16,000 structures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
