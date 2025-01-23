 Heavy snow expected nationwide during Lunar New Year holiday
Heavy snow expected nationwide during Lunar New Year holiday

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 15:57
People walk through a flurry of snow at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 13. Snow and rain will continue through Jan. 14 morning in Seoul, with temperatures dropping to minus 5.6 degrees Celsius (21.9 degrees Fahrenheit). [YONHAP]

Heavy snow is expected nationwide during the Lunar New Year holiday, starting Monday.  
 
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Thursday, easterly winds from the edge of the high-pressure system located over northeastern China will bring rain or snow to the east coast from Friday to Saturday. 
 

Related Article

On Monday, a temporary holiday, a low-pressure system is expected to develop near China's Shandong Province, bringing snow or rain nationwide. Precipitation will begin in western areas and gradually spread across the country.  
 
In coastal regions, rain will likely transition to snow, while inland areas with lower temperatures are expected to see snow from the start. If the low-pressure system strengthens significantly, heavy snow warnings could be issued, particularly in the central region and mountainous areas in the south.  
 
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the low-pressure system will move northeast of Korea, while continental high-pressure from the southeast expands its influence. This will bring strong northwesterly winds and continuing precipitation.   
 
Snow and rain are expected in eastern Gangwon, the Jeolla region and Jeju Island on Tuesday, and in the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions and Jeju on Wednesday.   
 
During this time, precipitation will occur as cold air passes over the relatively warm waters of the West Sea, forming clouds. The temperature difference over the West Sea is expected to reach approximately 20 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit), which could lead to the development of strong cloud bands, resulting in additional precipitation.  
 
After the low-pressure system passes on Monday, cold air will flow in strongly from the northwest starting Tuesday, causing a significant temperature drop. This sudden temperature drop could freeze the snow and rain, turning streets into icy surfaces. 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
