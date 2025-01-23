 Human rights groups urge Ukrainian President Zelensky not to repatriate North Korean POWs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Human rights groups urge Ukrainian President Zelensky not to repatriate North Korean POWs

Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 15:53
A North Korean soldier wounded and captured by Ukrainian forces are seen in this photo posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram channel on Jan. 11. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A North Korean soldier wounded and captured by Ukrainian forces are seen in this photo posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram channel on Jan. 11. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Civic groups advocating human rights in North Korea sent an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, urging him not to repatriate North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine while fighting for Russia.
 
The letter was signed by several pro-North Korean human rights groups, including the Citizens' Alliance for North Korean Human Rights (NKHR) and Mulmangcho, after Zelensky released several video clips in recent weeks showing two captured North Korean soldiers under interrogation.
 

Related Article

Earlier this month, Zelensky revealed that Ukraine had captured two wounded North Korean soldiers in Russia's western Kursk region and released video clips in which one of them stated that he wanted to stay in Ukraine.
 
Zelensky has also said that Ukraine is prepared to hand over captured North Korean soldiers in exchange for Ukrainian captives held in Russia.
 
In the letter, the civic groups urged Zelensky to refrain from disclosing information regarding the soldiers' identities or repatriating them to Russia or North Korea against their will.
 
The groups also cited the International Committee of the Red Cross's interpretation of the Geneva Conventions, arguing that if the repatriation of a prisoner of war is in clear violation of international law on the protection of people, the holding party is allowed to provide asylum to them.
 
North Korean troops who surrender to the enemy, along with their families, are often likely to face severe punishments as "traitors," they argued.
 
The groups also requested Zelensky to gather and document evidence of atrocities committed by Russia and North Korea against North Korean soldiers in order to pursue a war crime or human rights violation case.
 
Yonhap 
tags Ukraine North Korea War Russia Korea

More in North Korea

Human rights groups urge Ukrainian President Zelensky not to repatriate North Korean POWs

U.S. expert calls Trump’s 'nuclear power' remark on North Korea realistic

North Korea silent on parliamentary session, fueling speculation over Kim Jong-un's stance on U.S. relations

Ukrainian forces detail capture of injured North Korean soldier in Kursk

China moves to deport North Korean workers as displeasure grows over Ukraine war involvement

Related Stories

Russia and North's defense ministers meet in Pyongyang for military talks

North Korean troops deployed to Russian military units as 'cannon fodder,' says South's defense chief

Refugees from Ukraine face struggles in Korea

North Korean forces suffer 'significant losses' in Ukraine conflict, U.S. says

Kyiv releases footage of alleged North Korean casualties in Ukraine
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)