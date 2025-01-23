 Concluding arguments for DP chief's appeal trial set for Feb. 26
Published: 23 Jan. 2025, 19:17 Updated: 23 Jan. 2025, 19:19
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 23. [YONHAP]

The concluding arguments of Democratic Party (DP) leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung’s appeal against his conviction for violating election law is due to be held on Feb. 26, the Seoul High Court said on Thursday.
 
Lee was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence by a lower court in early November on charges of making false statements during his 2022 presidential run about a corruption scandal surrounding development projects in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, where he served as mayor from 2010 to 2018.
 
Lee has denied all wrongdoing in the case.
 

Under the Public Official Election Act, a lawmaker sentenced to a prison term of any length or a fine exceeding 1 million won ($750) for making false statements on the campaign trail automatically loses their seat in the National Assembly and cannot run for office for five years.  
 
The Seoul High Court also said Thursday that the last witness testimonies in the case are due to be heard on. Feb. 19.
 
As sentencing usually takes place a month after concluding arguments are heard, the court is expected to issue its ruling by mid-March at the earliest.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
